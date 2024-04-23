Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’468 1.2%  SPI 15’276 1.1%  Dow 38’504 0.7%  DAX 18’138 1.6%  Euro 0.9760 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’008 1.4%  Gold 2’322 -0.2%  Bitcoin 60’430 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9117 0.0%  Öl 88.5 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Kühne + Nagel International2523886Kuros32581411
Top News
Chipdesigner äussert Bedenken über NVIDIAs gehyptes Blackwell-Projekt
Rückkehr an die Börse: Wie hat sich die Douglas-Aktie seit dem IPO entwickelt?
Schweizer Franken wird schwächer: Welche heimische Aktien jetzt Gas geben könnten
Ausblick: Iberdrola legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: Eni präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
0% Kommission
23.04.2024 23:40:46

TSX Ends Higher For 5th Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a fifth straight session, as investors picked up stocks amid easing concerns on the geopolitical front, and positive lead from Wall Street.

Weak U.S. PMI data raised hopes that the U.S. central bank will start reducing rates sometime soon.

Technology stocks turned in a fine performance, tracking the Nasdaq. Healthcare, communications, consumer discretionary and industrials shares too were in demand. A few stocks from energy, consumer staples, financials and materials sectors posted notable gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 22,051.15 intraday, ended the day's session with a gain of 139.76 points or 0.64% at 22,011.72.

Technology stocks Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) rallied 4.6% and 4.3%, respectively. BlackBerry (BB.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Bitfarms (BITF.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) gained 2 to 3.4%.

Healthcare stock Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) surged more than 7%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) ended 0.7% up.

SNC-Lavalin Group (ATRL.TO) gained 3.7%. The company, now known as AtkinsRéalis, announced that it has bagged a contract from the Groupe Heritage Ile-d'Orleans to support the development of the new Ile d'Orleans Bridge over the St. Lawrence River in Quebec.

Cargojet (CJT.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO) and Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) ended higher by 2 to 4.6%.

Among the losers, Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) ended down 4.7%. Lundin Mining Corporation (LUN.TO) settled lower by 3.4%. Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), Sprott Inc (SII.TO) also ended notably lower.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

23.04.24 Gold"s Breaking Out, What’s Next?
23.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Lonza, Swiss Life
23.04.24 Marktüberblick: SAP bestätigt Prognose
23.04.24 SMI setzt Erholung fort
23.04.24 Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
23.04.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Volumenmaximum getestet
22.04.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Unsicherheiten bleiben – Berichtssaison im Fokus
18.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
17.04.24 GRANOLAS: Bühne frei für Europas Börsenavantgarde
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’940.51 19.12 D2SSMU
Short 12’167.36 13.82 GYSSMU
Short 12’616.38 8.96 NNSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’467.57 23.04.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’100.00 19.81
Long 10’757.43 13.99 SSSMTU
Long 10’290.27 8.96 SSDMNU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Novartis erhöht nach dynamischem Auftaktquartal die Guidance - neuer VR-Präsident
Medien-Experte kritisiert Trump Media & Technology als "Schwindel" - Käufer der TMTG-Aktie "sind Idioten"
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag fester
Expertin von Goldman Sachs mit Angriff auf Bitcoin und Co.: Kryptosektor "heuchlerisch" und Coins "wertlos"
UBS-Aktie dennoch fester: Aktionärsvertreter nennen Ermottis Vergütung "masslos übertrieben" - UBS stoppt wohl Pläne für China-Fondsgeschäft
Tesla-Aktie nach Zahlen dennoch weit im Plus: Tesla in Q1 mit Gewinnrückgang
Vishay Intertechnology mit Auftrag für AIXTRON - AIXTRON-Aktie höher
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie verliert: Kühne+Nagel mit weniger Umsatz im Startquartal
Citigroup-Experten bullish für Gold - Goldpreis könnte schon bald die 3'000-US-Dollar-Marke übersteigen
Analyst sieht Crash-Gefahr für Tesla-Aktie: Wird die Abstimmung über Musks Aktienpaket zu einer Vertrauensfrage für den Tesla-CEO?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit