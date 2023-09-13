Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Buffett schlägt Aktien in Milliardenhöhe los - Marktexperte Kevin O'Leary sieht keinen Grund zur Sorge
Crypto Wealth Report: So viele Krypto-Millionäre und Krypto-Milliardäre gibt es wirklich
Gebühren im Vergleich: Schweizer Anlage-Apps immer noch Nischenprodukte
Dan Ives: Tech-Rally noch nicht vorbei - Auf diese beiden Titel setzt der Analyst
Apple-Aktie im Minus: Französische Aufsichtsbehörde droht mit Rückruf des iPhone 12 - China hat kein Nutzungsverbot für iPhones erlassen
Krypto kaufen

14.09.2023 00:16:57

TSX Ends Higher For 3rd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Wednesday after staying positive right through the day's session.

Several stocks from consumer staples, utilities, industrials, financials and consumer discretionary sectors posted strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 55.86 points or 0.28% at 20,278.94, rising for a third straight session.

North West Company Inc (NWC.TO) shares soared nearly 15%. Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) climbed almost 6% after reporting a sharp jump in quarterly earnings.

Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Canadian National Railway Corporation (CNR.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Toromont Industries (TIH.TO), George Weston (WN.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) gained 1 to 3%.

Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) ended nearly 6% down. Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Mty Food Group Inc (MTY.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO) and CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO) lost 2 to 4.4%.

Data from the Labor Department showed the consumer price index climbed by 0.6% in August after inching up by 0.2% in July. The price growth matched expectations.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.3% in August after edging up by 0.2% in July. Economists had expected another 0.2% uptick.

The Labor Department also said the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 3.7% in August from 3.2% in July. The annual rate of growth was expected to accelerate to 3.6%.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of growth by core consumer prices slowed to 4.3% in August from 4.7% in July, in line with economist estimates.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Arm-Aktie vor IPO: Das sollten Anleger über den womöglich grössten Börsengang des Jahres wissen
ABB-Aktie im Minus: ABB baut neuen Robotik-Campus in Schweden
Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
BP-Aktie in Rot: BP gibt Rücktritt von Chef Bernard Looney bekannt - Aral will Anzahl der Ladepunkte in Deutschland verzehnfachen
Konkurrenz für Teslas Cybertruck - Hyundai-Tochter stellt Elektro-SUV vor
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI zu Handelsschluss auf Vortagsniveau -- DAX verliert letztlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
BioNTech-, Pfizer- und Moderna-Aktien letztlich uneins: Zulassung für angepasste Corona-Impfstoffe in den USA
HHLA-Aktie +48 Prozent: Stadt Hamburg holt Reederei MSC als Investor für Hafenbetreiber HHLA - Kühne prüft Gegenangebot
Apple-Aktie im Minus: Französische Aufsichtsbehörde droht mit Rückruf des iPhone 12 - China hat kein Nutzungsverbot für iPhones erlassen

