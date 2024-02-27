|
27.02.2024 23:45:59
TSX Ends Flat
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended slightly down on Tuesday after a somewhat lackluster session as investors refrained from making significant moves while awaiting some key economic data.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 5.41 points or 0.03% at 21,318.90 after staying in negative territory right through the day's session.
Healthcare, communications and consumer discretionary stocks were among the notable gainers.
Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) climbed 5.1%, and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) ended higher by about 2.1%.
Communications shares Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and Quebecore (QBR.TO) gained 2.05% and 1.77%, respectively.
Consumer discretionary stocks Magna International (MG.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) both gained about 2.85%. Pet Valu Holdings (PET.TO) advanced nearly 2%. Sleep Country Holdings (ZZZ.TO) climbed 1.42%, while Dollarama (DOL.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) gained about 1.2% each.
Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) rallied more than 6%. West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) and Boyd Group (BYD.TO) gained 2 to 4.3%. Cargojet (CJT.TO) and goeasy (GSY.TO) also ended sharply higher.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) surged 3.2%. The bank reported first quarter net income of $2,199 million compared to $1,758 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.68, compared to $1.35 in the same period a year ago.
Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) ended down 3.56%. The bank reported first-quarter net income of C$1.29 billion or C$1.73 per share, sharply higher than C$133 million or C$0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was C$1.89 billion or C$2.56 per share, compared to C$2.16 billion or C$3.06 per share in the year-ago quarter.
GFL Environmental (GFL.TO), Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) lost 1.4 to 3%.
