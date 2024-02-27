Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’440 -0.1%  SPI 14’902 -0.1%  Dow 38’972 -0.3%  DAX 17’556 0.8%  Euro 0.9537 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’886 0.4%  Gold 2’031 0.0%  Bitcoin 50’053 4.3%  Dollar 0.8790 0.0%  Öl 83.3 0.9% 
27.02.2024 23:45:59

TSX Ends Flat

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended slightly down on Tuesday after a somewhat lackluster session as investors refrained from making significant moves while awaiting some key economic data.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 5.41 points or 0.03% at 21,318.90 after staying in negative territory right through the day's session.

Healthcare, communications and consumer discretionary stocks were among the notable gainers.

Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) climbed 5.1%, and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) ended higher by about 2.1%.

Communications shares Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and Quebecore (QBR.TO) gained 2.05% and 1.77%, respectively.

Consumer discretionary stocks Magna International (MG.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) both gained about 2.85%. Pet Valu Holdings (PET.TO) advanced nearly 2%. Sleep Country Holdings (ZZZ.TO) climbed 1.42%, while Dollarama (DOL.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) gained about 1.2% each.

Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) rallied more than 6%. West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Stella-Jones (SJ.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) and Boyd Group (BYD.TO) gained 2 to 4.3%. Cargojet (CJT.TO) and goeasy (GSY.TO) also ended sharply higher.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) surged 3.2%. The bank reported first quarter net income of $2,199 million compared to $1,758 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.68, compared to $1.35 in the same period a year ago.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) ended down 3.56%. The bank reported first-quarter net income of C$1.29 billion or C$1.73 per share, sharply higher than C$133 million or C$0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was C$1.89 billion or C$2.56 per share, compared to C$2.16 billion or C$3.06 per share in the year-ago quarter.

GFL Environmental (GFL.TO), Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) lost 1.4 to 3%.

Kommt eine Leitzinssenkung im März? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Dr. Karsten Junius

Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Dr. Karsten Junius, Chefökonom der Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG.

Die Inflationsrate ist im Januar auf 1.3 % gesunken, was auch die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) überrascht hat. Dr. Karsten Junius diskutiert im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, und Investmentstratege François Bloch, wie die weitere Entwicklung aussieht und ob die SNB die Leitzinsen senken wird. Weitere Themen des Interviews sind:
✔️ der Einfluss des starken Schweizer Frankens auf den Aktienmarkt und
✔️ die Prognosen für dieses Jahr.

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’934.49 19.11 OFSSMU
Short 12’158.74 13.98 D1SSMU
Short 12’649.35 8.72 RHSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’440.45 27.02.2024 17:31:06
Long 10’982.34 19.11 SSZMHU
Long 10’732.32 13.65 SSQMTU
Long 10’277.93 8.89 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

