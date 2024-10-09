Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’123 0.9%  SPI 16’169 0.9%  Dow 42’512 1.0%  DAX 19’255 1.0%  Euro 0.9419 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’983 0.7%  Gold 2’608 -0.5%  Bitcoin 52’370 -1.7%  Dollar 0.8607 0.4%  Öl 76.8 -0.9% 
Gefahr für Kryptobesitzer: Welche Risiken die Nutzung von Krypto-Geldautomaten mit sich bringt
NVIDIA greift zu: Diese Unternehmen hat der KI-Gewinner in diesem Jahr bereits übernommen
Jim Cramer optimistisch für Starbucks-Aktie: Darum sieht er weiteres Wachstumspotenzial
Vanguard: Neuer CEO, Neue Chancen
US-Präsidentschaftswahl 2024: Welche Folgen hätte eine Niederlage Donald Trumps?
09.10.2024 23:42:37

TSX Ends At New Record High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market climbed to a new record high on Wednesday, lifted by gains in technology and consumer discretionary stocks. The mood remained positive amid continued optimism about more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, and several other central banks.

Investors digested the minutes of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, and looked ahead to U.S. consumer price inflation data, due on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 152.39 points or 0.63% at 24,224.90, slightly off the new all-time high of 24,230.05.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) climbed 4.75% and 4.65%, respectively. Calian Group (CGY.TO) rallied 3.6%.

FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Dayforce (DAY.TO), Toromont Industries (TIH.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) gained 2 to 3%.

CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and George Weston (WN.TO) ended higher by 1.2 to 1.7%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) also ended with strong gains.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD.TO) drifted down 0.8%. Japan's Seven & I Holdings received a revised takeover bid of around $47 billion from the company, compared with $38.5 billion earlier.

Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) announced that Canopy USA has completed its acquisition of Wana. Canopy USA now owns 100% of Wana, including Wana Wellness, The CIMA Group, and Mountain High Products. The stock ended down 0.7%.

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’567.24 19.48 7CSSMU
Short 12’824.98 13.80 U4B7SU
Short 13’314.13 8.82 UKGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’122.93 09.10.2024 17:30:04
Long 11’542.18 18.30 U0PS5U
Long 11’318.02 13.72 UBSGVU
Long 10’802.82 8.69 SSQMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Fed-Protokoll im Blick: SMI und DAX gehen im Plus in den Feierabend -- Dow Jones letztlich höher -- Shanghai Composite bricht letztlich kräftig ein

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt stand höher. In den USA konnte der Dow Jones zulegen. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätzen ging es zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen - besonders deutlich bewegten sich die Märkte in Festlandchina.

