SMI 11’494 0.5%  SPI 14’938 0.5%  Dow 39’087 0.2%  DAX 17’735 0.3%  Euro 0.9577 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’895 0.4%  Gold 2’084 1.9%  Bitcoin 55’205 1.8%  Dollar 0.8844 0.0%  Öl 83.5 -0.2% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Kühne + Nagel International2523886Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Swiss Re12688156ams24924656Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101ABB1222171
Von zahlreichen Katalysatoren angetrieben: Warum Ethereum der neue Krypto-Liebling werden könnte
Microsoft, Apple, Google und Co: Diese Cloudanbieter sollten Privatpersonen kennen
Säule-3a-Vergleich: Die besten Anbieter zur gebundenen Vorsorge im Test
KW 9: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Von Eistee über Fertiggerichte: Diese Marken gehören zu Nestlé
01.03.2024 23:22:04

TSX Ends At Near 2-year Closing High, Gains 0.65% In Week

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks turned in a fine performance on Friday with investors indulging in some hectic buying at several counters from across various sectors.

U.S. and European markets closed higher, and the mood was bullish on Bay Street as well amid 0ptimism about interest rate cuts by Federal Reserve and some other central banks, including the European Central Bank.

Firm crude oil and bullion prices triggered strong buying in energy and materials sectors. Technology, healthcare and real estate stocks were among the other major gainers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 188.74 points or 0.88% at 21,552.35, a near 2-year closing high. The index gained about 0.65% in the week.

On the economic front, data showed the manufacturing activity contracted for a tenth straight month in February, although at the slowest pace in the current sequence. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.7 in February, from 48.3 in the previous month.

Healthcare stocks Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) gained about 5% and 1.9%, respectively.

Energy stocks Kelt Exploration (KEL.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Shawcor (MATR.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), International Petroleum Corp (IPCO.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) gained 3 to 4%.

New Gold Inc (NGD.TO) soared nearly 10%, topping the list of gainers in the Materials Index. Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO) and Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO) advanced 8.5% and 7.25%, respectively.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Sandstorm Gold (SSL.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Osisko Mining (OSK.TO) surged 6 to 7%.

In the technology sector, Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) zoomed nearly 9%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) climbed 6.4%, Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) gained about 6% and Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) ended 5.1% up.

Descartes Systems (DSG.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Bitfarms (BITF.TO) gained 1.8 to 2.2%.

SNC Lavalin Inc (ATRL.TO) shares soared 11.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted net income of $79.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $32.5 million , or $(0.19) per diluted share in Q4 2022.

Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI.TO) zoomed 14% after the company said its net income for 2023 was $41.2 million, up from $8.1 million in 2022.

01.03.24 DAX 40 weiter auf Rekordhöhen – 18.000 Punkte und EZB im Blick
01.03.24 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison macht Kurse
01.03.24 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
01.03.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Am nächsten Widerstand
29.02.24 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG
29.02.24 Chip-Industrie: Die Taktfrequenz nimmt zu
29.02.24 Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
29.02.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: The tale of two yields
27.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie bricht ein: Kühne+Nagel verbucht 2023 Ergebnisrückgang - Normalisierung nach Corona-Boom
Überraschung aus dem Kryptobereich: Warren Buffetts Spitzenreiter
Plug Power-Aktie nach Milliardenverlust stark: Geschäftsbetrieb offenbar nicht mehr in Gefahr
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger tendiert am Mittag nordwärts
SNB-Aktie legt zu:Thomas Jordan, Chef der Schweizerischen Nationalbank, tritt auf Ende September 2024 zurück
Fisker-Aktie stürzt ab. Fisker warnt vor Pleite
Dell-Aktie im Höhenflug: Hohe Nachfrage nach KI-Servern beflügelt Dell
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris gibt am Freitagmittag ab
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger springt am Vormittag an
US-Inflation weiter auf dem Rückmarsch

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- Wall Street schliesst grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich stärker - Nikkei mit neuem Höchststand

Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.

