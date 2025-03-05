Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’113 0.8%  SPI 17’300 0.9%  Dow 43’007 1.1%  DAX 23’081 3.4%  Euro 0.9609 1.7%  EStoxx50 5’489 1.9%  Gold 2’919 0.0%  Bitcoin 80’480 3.6%  Dollar 0.8905 0.1%  Öl 69.3 -2.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Sika41879292Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Bayer10367293Swisscom874251Kühne + Nagel International2523886
Top News
Breite Sektorstreuung: In diese Aktien investierte Top-Investor Stanley Druckenmiller im Schlussquartal 2024
Aktienmarkt-Crash voraus? Darum wird Warren Buffett vorerst nicht investieren
Rivian-Aktie bekommt Aufwind: Gewinnt Rivian Tesla-Kunden für sich?
Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel in der Gewinnzone
Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen
Suche...
06.03.2025 00:18:13

TSX Ends 1.2% Up; Technology And Materials Stocks Move Up Sharply

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market closed on a strong note on Wednesday as stocks rallied on news the Trump administration is considering reducing the tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports.

The mood remained positive following U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick hinting at some potential adjustments for U.S. tariffs on Canada and Mexico, noting that carve-outs for some industries are a possibility.

"There are going to be tariffs, let's be clear," Lutnick reportedly told Bloomberg Wednesday morning in a live interview. "It will be 25% but.....there will be some categories left out; it could well be autos, could be others as well," he said.

Materials, consumer discretionary and technology stocks rose sharply. Shares from industrials and consumer staples sectors were among the prominent gainers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 298.82 points or 1.22% at 24,870.82.

Ivanhoe Mines soared 12.8%. Bombardier Inc., and First Quantum Minerals climbed about 10% and 9.6%, respectively.

First Majestic Silver, Oceanagold, Magna International, Hudbay Minerals, Capstone Mining, Teck Resources, Ero Copper, Lundin Mining and Novagold climbed 6 to 7.5%.

SSR Mining, Novagold, Lundin Gold, Orla Mining, MDA Space, K92 Mining, BlackBerry, MAG Silver, Pan American Silver Corp., Alamos Gold, Aritzia, BRP, Linamar Corporation, Equinox Gold, Tilray, Air Canada, Quebecor, Premium Brands, Onex Corp, Shopify and Barrick Gold Corporation also posted strong gains.

Baytex Energy, Stella-Jones, Suncor Energy, Pembina Pipeline, Vermilion Energy, Parex Resources, Imperial Oil, Pet Valu Holdings, Whitecap Resources, Bank of Montreal and National Bank of Canada ended notably lower.

On the economic front, the S&P Global Canada Composite PMI declined to 46.8 in February 2025, down from 49.5 in January, marking the steepest contraction in private sector output since January 2024.

The S&P Global Canada Services PMI plummeted to 46.6 in February of 2025 from 49 in the previous month, contracting for the third consecutive month.

Productivity in Canada increased to 102.37 points in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 101.78 points in the third quarter of 2024, data from Statistics Canada said.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Intuit Inc
NEU✅ Deutsche Boerse
NEU✅ Euronext

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ KKR
❌ Ares Management
❌ Blackstone

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

05.03.25 Logo WHS Salesforce & KI: Zukunftsaktie oder überbewertet? Nr. 1 CRM Unternehmen + SAP Konkurrent im Fokus.
05.03.25 The Six Definitions of Unemployment. What Matters Most?
05.03.25 Marktüberblick: Freenet erreicht Ziele
05.03.25 Wie gewonnen, so zerronnen
05.03.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch
05.03.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
05.03.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips unter Druck
04.03.25 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) mit Lock-In auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, UniCredit SpA
04.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Lonza, Sandoz, Sonova
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’664.58 19.59 BP9SUU
Short 13’969.84 13.40 3OUBSU
Short 14’490.74 8.75 UFLBSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’112.75 05.03.2025 17:30:13
Long 12’573.37 19.30 B0RS1U
Long 12’288.27 13.60 B04S7U
Long 11’740.00 8.76
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bayer-Aktie steigt dennoch kräftig: Bayer rechnet 2025 mit weiterem Gewinnrückgang - Stellenabbau
BASF Aktie News: BASF am Mittwochvormittag mit sattem Kursplus
Nach Bitcoin und Ethereum: Neue ETFs für diese Kryptowährungen in Sicht
BASF Aktie News: Bullen treiben BASF am Mittwochmittag an
Sandoz-Aktie steigt leicht: Sandoz mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus - Lizenzvertrag mit Avecho
TecDAX-Titel Bechtle-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Bechtle-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren
UBS AG beurteilt Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Buy
Breite Sektorstreuung: In diese Aktien investierte Top-Investor Stanley Druckenmiller im Schlussquartal 2024
Ausblick: BigBear.ai gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Aktien von Holcim, ABB, Sika und Co. heben ab: Hoffnung auf deutsches Infrastrukturpakt

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2024: Diese Aktien hat Fisher Asset Management im Portfolio
So hat Fisher Asset Management im vierten Quartal investiert
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Breite Sektorstreuung: In diese Aktien investierte Top-Investor Stanley Druckenmiller im Schlussquartal 2024
Im Depot des milliardenschweren US-Investors Stanley Druckenmiller hat sich im vierten Quartal 2 ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
Elliotts Top-Aktien: So sah das Paul Singer-Depot im vierten Quartal aus
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer, der sich einen Ruf ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten