Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’096 -0.6%  SPI 16’069 -0.6%  Dow 38’647 -0.2%  DAX 18’266 -2.0%  Euro 0.9597 -0.8%  EStoxx50 4’936 -2.0%  Gold 2’304 -0.8%  Bitcoin 59’785 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8937 -0.1%  Öl 82.2 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Tesla11448018Lonza1384101
Top News
Analyst identifiziert Antriebsfaktoren für PayPal: Sind die schweren Zeiten für die PayPal-Aktie vorbei?
Ermöglichen künftige Inflationsdaten eine Fed-Zinssenkung schon im Juli? Warum ein Experte zuversichtlich bleibt
Experten zuversichtlich: Die nächste Bitcoin-Rally steht kurz bevor
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Nachlese Notenbank - Kandidat für Aktiensplit- Risiko Neuwahlen
Börsenwissen für Einsteiger: Das gibt es über die Hauptversammlung zu wissen
Suche...
0% Kommission
13.06.2024 23:45:57

TSX Ends 1.2% Down; Energy, Financials Stocks Lose Ground

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday as fading hopes of a series of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, and weak commodity prices rendered the mood bearish.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 263.44 points or 1.2% at 21,698.11, off the session's low of 21,680.06.

Energy, materials and financials shares were among the major losers in the session. Mirroring widespread selling, all the sectoral indices ended in negative territory.

The Energy Capped Index tumbled 3.07%. The Materials Capped Index and the Financials Index lost 1.75% and 1.28%, respectively.

Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) lost 2 to 4%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO) and Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) also ended notably lower.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), International Petroleum Corporation (IPCO.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO) and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) ended sharply lower.

Materials shares Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) lost 2.4 to 4.4%.

Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) declined sharply.

Following yesterday's tamer-than-expected consumer price inflation data, a report released by the U.S. Labor Department this morning showed a modest decrease by producer prices in the month of May.

The report said the producer price index for final demand dipped by 0.2% in May after climbing by 0.5% in April. Economists had expected producer prices to inch up by 0.1%.

The report also said the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 2.2% in May from an upwardly revised 2.3% in April. Economists had expected the annual rate of producer price growth to accelerate to 2.5% from the 2.2% originally reported for the previous month.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV

Der Risikoappetit der Anleger bei Strukturierte Produkte nimmt langsam wieder zu.
Wie entwickelt sich der Markt für Strukturierten Produkte in der Schweiz in 2024, welche Anlageklassen sind gefragt und bleiben BRCs weiterhin beliebt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Georg von Wattenwyl, Präsident des SSPA (Swiss Structured
Products Association) im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13.06.24 Volatilities in the fertilizer markets present both challenges and opportunities for market participants in Asia
13.06.24 UBS KeyInvest: Sportsommer 2024 - Zeit für den Anstoss / Alstom - Zug um Zug
13.06.24 Marktüberblick: SAP nach Oracle-Zahlen gesucht
13.06.24 Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV
12.06.24 SMI gibt erneut nach
11.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
11.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
11.06.24 US-Wahlen: Showdown fürs Portfolio
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’581.20 19.17 UBS07U
Short 12’848.31 13.42 Y4SSMU
Short 13’275.34 8.69 UUGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’095.99 13.06.2024 17:30:22
Long 11’600.00 19.74
Long 11’340.00 13.82
Long 10’900.00 8.99
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

MDAX-Papier Sixt SE St-Aktie: Sixt SE St zahlt weniger Dividende aus
UBS warnt vor acht Anzeichen, die auf eine übertriebene Börsenrally hindeuten
NVIDIA-Aktie weiter im Höhenflug - wie lange kann die starke Dynamik noch anhalten?
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an
Siemens-Aktie klar in Rot: Siemens setzt Millionenbetrag für Schaltanlagenwerk in Frankfurt ein
Tesla-Aktie zieht an: Erneute Abstimmung über Vergütungsplan von Elon Musk steht bevor
Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX geht tiefrot aus dem Handel -- Wall Street schliesslich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Darum schwächt sich der Euro zu Franken und Dollar klar ab
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA zieht am Donnerstagnachmittag an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit