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10.09.2026 20:29:23

TSX Drops To 5-week Low, Set To End Weak For 6th Straight Day

(RTTNews) - Canadian stock market's benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index fell to five-week low on Thursday, weighed down by concerns about inflation as oil prices continued to surge and bond yields climbed higher.

Yield on Canada's 10-year bond rose to 3.904%, gaining nearly 1.5%, lifted by a global bond sell-off due to concerns about rising oil prices and inflation.

Weak gold and silver prices hurt materials stocks, contributing significantly to market's drop.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 444.81 points or 1.24% at 35,461.75 a little while ago.

The Materials Capped Index dropped by more than 3% as several stocks in the sector declined sharply after gold and silver futures fell 1.6% and 6% to $4,391.00 an ounce and $64.540 an ounce, respectively.

Trekor Metals, Capstone Copper, Ero Copper, Ngex Minerals, Hudbay Minerals, Abrasilver Resources, Lundin Mining, First Quantum Minerals, Teck Resources, Aya Gold & Silver and Novagold fell 5%-11%.

Technology stocks Coveo Solutions, Celestica, BlackBerry, Constellation Software, Descartes Systems Group and Docebo Inc shed 1%-2.5%.

Real estate, communications, utilities, consumer staples, healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks also reeled under pressure.

Aecon, Canadian Energy Services, Cargojet, Interfor, Mattr Corp., WSP Global, Cineplex, Methanex, Great-West Lifeco, Manulife Financial, IGM Financial, Computer Modelling and Vermilion Energy posted strong gains.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: BP - Im Sog der Ölpreise

Die Aktie des britischen Multis ist dabei, nach oben aus dem kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend auszubrechen. Neben der Charttechnik und dem hohen Ölpreis spricht der Ehrgeiz der neuen BP-Chefin für weitere Avancen.

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Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Ameriprise Financial
✅ Schneider Electric
✅ ASM
✅ HSBC

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’631.64 13.67 S6CB3U
Short 15’168.48 8.91 SMYBKU
SMI-Kurs: 13’740.10 10.09.2026 17:30:44
Long 13’198.73 19.72 S8BFJU
Long 12’900.30 13.94 S4KBXU
Long 12’339.95 8.91 SC4B0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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