SMI 12’060 0.1%  SPI 16’018 0.1%  Dow 38’835 0.2%  DAX 18’068 -0.4%  Euro 0.9505 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’885 -0.6%  Gold 2’326 -0.1%  Bitcoin 57’526 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8845 0.0%  Öl 85.3 -0.1% 
Bernstein sieht Riot Platforms als Anführer bei der Konsolidierung im Bitcoin-Mining
Neue NEL-Tochter: Wissenswertes über Cavendish Hydrogen
Sorglos in die Ferien - So mache ich mein Depot urlaubsfest
UBS sieht Gold als gute Investition - Silber ebenfalls beliebt
BYD drängt mit Kleinstwagen auf den europäischen Markt - Herausforderung für Tesla
ZERO Depot

20.06.2024 00:54:17

TSX Drops To 14-week Low

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended at a 14-week low on Wednesday after a lackluster session, as investors looked for direction and largely stayed reluctant to make significant moves.

With the U.S. markets closed for Juneteenth holiday, and no big economic data to trigger any big activity, the market remained subdued right through the day's session.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down by 94.40 points or 0.44% at 21,516.90. The index briefly moved into positive territory in early trades but retreated soon.

All the sectoral indices ended in red, with healthcare and industrials indicators suffering the most, falling 1.11% and 0.95% respectively.

AtkinsRealis Group Inc (ATRL.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) ended lower by 1 to 2%.

Calian Group (CGY.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) and Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.B.TO) gained 1 to 2%.

UBS-CEO Ermotti: Können nicht den Preis für CS-Untergang zahlen - Finma verzichtet auf wettbewerbsrechtliche Auflagen - Aktie unbeeindruckt
Zurich-Aktie freundlich: Mehrheitsbeteiligung an indischer Kotak General Insurance erworben
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
NVIDIA-Aktie legt zu: NVIDIA dank KI-Boom wertvollstes US-Unternehmen
Darum steht der Euro zum US-Dollar still - Franken wenig bewegt
EQS-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
NVIDIAs Höhenflug geht weiter: Neue Partnerschaft, neues Investment und neuer Rekord
BYD drängt mit Kleinstwagen auf den europäischen Markt - Herausforderung für Tesla
Investment-Note für Porsche-Aktie: Neue Analyse von JP Morgan Chase & Co.
TMTG-Aktie im Abwärtssog: Diese Belastungsfaktoren bereiten Trump Media momentan Probleme

