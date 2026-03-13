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13.03.2026 17:06:02

TSX Down 0.6% At Noon; Materials Stocks Fall Again

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market edged higher in early trades on Friday after weak jobs data raised some hopes for monetary easing by the Canadian central bank, but stocks turned weak soon thereafter as worries about the economic impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 33,051.11, dropped to a low of 32,684.58 and was down 192.62 or 0.59% at 32,647.98 at noon.

Materials stocks tumbled, pushing the Materials Capped Index by more than 3%. Technology stocks also shed ground, while shares from consumer, utilities, financials and real estate sectors found some support.

Methanex Corp, Viszila Silver Corp, First Majestic Silver, Fortuna Mining, Novagold Resources, K92 Mining and Endeavour Silver Corp lost 5%-6.5%.

In the tech sector, Enghouse Systems tanked more than 11% after the company's results fell short of estimates. The company reported an EPS of C$ 0.32, less than the expected C$ 0.3708. Revenue also missed forecasts significantly, coming in at C$ 75.47 million compared to the expected C$ 124.67 million, marking a shortfall of 39.46%.

Tecsys, Firan Technology Group, Constellation Software and Docebo lost 2%-4%.

Consumer staples stock Empire Company moved up 4.3%. Loblaw, Maple Leaf Foods, Saputo, Metro and Weston George gained 1%-1.7%.

Financials stock Goeasy soared nearly 19%. TMX Group gained 2%, while Power Corporation of Canada, Great-West Lifeco and Brookfield Asset Management gained 1.3%-1.4%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed employment in Canada fell by 83,900 or 0.4% in February 2026, following a 25,000 decrease in January and sharply missing forecasts for a 10,000 increase. The latest figure also marked the sharpest decline since January 2022.

The unemployment rate in Canada rose to 6.7% in February from the lowest in sixteen months of 6.5% in the previous month. The unemployment rate was expected to come in at 6.6% in February.

Meanwhile, average hourly earnings in Canada increased by 4.2% year-on-year to C$38.49 in February of 2026.

A separate data from Statistics Canada showed that manufacturing sales in Canada fell by 3% month-on-month to C$68.7 billion in January, following a downwardly revised 0.4% increase in December 2025 and below preliminary estimates of a 3.3% drop.

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Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordniveau erreicht und notiert bereits seit mehreren Tagen über 5.000 US-Dollar. Doch profitieren davon auch die Minenaktien? Und ist es für Anleger sinnvoller, direkt Gold zu kaufen oder lieber in Unternehmen zu investieren, die Gold fördern?

Im Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer werfen wir einen Blick auf die wichtigsten Gold- und Silberproduzenten sowie auf spannende Unternehmen rund um die Rohstoffbranche.

Diese Themen besprechen wir im Video:
• Warum der Goldpreis aktuell so stark gestiegen ist
• Die grössten Goldminen der Welt – Newmont und Barrick im Fokus
• Minenaktien vs. physisches Gold – was ist langfristig sinnvoller?
• Welche Risiken Minenbetreiber haben (Politik, Umweltauflagen, hohe Investitionen)
• Chancen bei Royalty- und Streaming-Unternehmen wie Franco-Nevada oder Wheaton Precious Metals
• Warum Kupfer, Stahl und andere Rohstoffe durch Infrastruktur und Digitalisierung immer wichtiger werden
• Welche Branchen zusätzlich profitieren – z.B. Baumaschinenhersteller wie Caterpillar

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:28 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 22.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Broadcom, Nvidia
09:23 Marktüberblick: Quartalszahlen im Fokus
09:08 SMI schliesst auf Jahrestief
07:01 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Vorerst seitwärts?
12.03.26 Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.03.26 Erdgas im Spannungsfeld: Geopolitische Krisen und Chancen für Anleger
12.03.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ABB Ltd, Holcim Ltd, Schneider Electric SE
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’430.08 19.76 BDASDU
Short 13’717.78 13.59 SRPB6U
Short 14’194.45 8.98 SE0BNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’824.45 13.03.2026 17:15:28
Long 12’371.52 19.76 S5CBOU
Long 12’075.93 13.59 SXMBOU
Long 11’566.65 8.89 BBWS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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