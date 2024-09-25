Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’148 0.8%  SPI 16’173 0.9%  Dow 41’915 -0.7%  DAX 18’919 -0.4%  Euro 0.9470 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’917 -0.5%  Gold 2’657 0.0%  Bitcoin 54’031 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8506 0.8%  Öl 73.7 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Helvetia46664220Partners Group2460882
Top News
Krypto-Kritiker Peter Schiff: Fast jeder Käufer der Bitcoin-ETFs hat Geld verloren
Grösste Verkäufer des KI-Gewinners: US-Investmenthäuser werfen reihenweise NVIDIA-Aktien aus den Depots
Erster Zinsschritt der Fed: Wer sind die Profiteure?
ING-Experten sehen weiter gute Aussichten für Gold - auch Gold-ETFs vor glänzender Zukunft
Global X Defence Tech ETF: Vollblut-Engagement
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

25.09.2024 23:55:41

TSX Comes Of Record High, Ends Slightly Weak

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended weak on Wednesday, coming off a new record higher posted a session earlier, weighed down by losses in energy and consumer discretionary sectors. The mood remained cautious amid a lack of significant triggers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 23,962.14 in early trades, dropped to a low of 23,876.85 around mid afternoon before settling at 23,905.88, losing 46.34 points or 0.19%.

Magna International (MG.TO) ended down nearly 5.5%. Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) ended lower by 4.1% and ATS Corporation (ATS.TO) closed down 3.5%.

Dayforce (DAY.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and RB Global (RBA.TO) lost 2 to 3%. Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) also ended notably lower.

AGF Management Limited (AGF.B.TO) reported adjusted net income of $24.5 million ($0.37 adjusted diluted EPS) for the three months ended August 31, 2024, compared to $23.6 million ($0.35 adjusted diluted EPS) for the three months ended May 31, 2024 and $22.9 million ($0.34 adjusted diluted EPS) for the comparative prior year period. The stock closed lower by about 3.5%.

Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) soared 13.3% on reports that the payments software firm is working with an adviser to explore options, including a possible sale. The company is reportedly employing bankers at JP Morgan to review its options and solicit interest from possible bidders, including private equity shops.

Aya Gold & Silver (AYA.TO) climbed nearly 6.5% and Pollard Banknote (PBL.TO) gained 5.5%. ATCO (ACO.X.TO) ended 2.7% up, while Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) gained about 2%.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) ended up 1.2 to 2%.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Progressive, TransDigm & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Progressive
✅ TransDigm
✅ Dollarama

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Progressive, TransDigm & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

25.09.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
25.09.24 What’s Putting Crude Oil Prices Under Pressure?
25.09.24 SMI wieder über 12.000er-Marke
25.09.24 Marktüberblick: Autowerte mit chinesischen Stimuli gesucht
25.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Allzeithoch im Blick
24.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ASML Holding NV
24.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
24.09.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Progressive, TransDigm & Dollarama mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’635.16 19.26 YXSSMU
Short 12’880.21 13.79 FSSMRU
Short 13’368.33 8.89 SSZM8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’148.38 25.09.2024 17:31:49
Long 11’640.81 19.89 UWASLU
Long 11’357.54 13.48 UBSY9U
Long 10’889.68 8.99 SSRMMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Franken gegenüber Euro und Dollar zulegt
ams-OSRAM-Aktie von Kaufempfehlung angetrieben: Zeitplan für Reverse Split bei ams-OSRAM steht
Grösste Verkäufer des KI-Gewinners: US-Investmenthäuser werfen reihenweise NVIDIA-Aktien aus den Depots
SNB-Entscheid wirft Schatten voraus: Wall Street schwächelte -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- Shanghai Composite und Hang Seng letztlich weiter stark
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
VW-Aktie leichter: Tarifrunde bei Volkswagen mit Warnung gestartet - "Die Situation ist ernst"
Rheinmetall-Aktie dank neuem Millionen-Auftrag im Plus
Bayer-Analyse: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) stuft Bayer-Aktie mit Hold ein
Commerzbank-Aktie stark: Commerzbank ernennt neuen CEO - Deutschland will eigenständige Coba
Q2 2024: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Jeremy Grantham investiert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten