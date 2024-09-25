TSX Comes Of Record High, Ends Slightly Weak

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended weak on Wednesday, coming off a new record higher posted a session earlier, weighed down by losses in energy and consumer discretionary sectors. The mood remained cautious amid a lack of significant triggers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 23,962.14 in early trades, dropped to a low of 23,876.85 around mid afternoon before settling at 23,905.88, losing 46.34 points or 0.19%.

Magna International (MG.TO) ended down nearly 5.5%. Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) ended lower by 4.1% and ATS Corporation (ATS.TO) closed down 3.5%.

Dayforce (DAY.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and RB Global (RBA.TO) lost 2 to 3%. Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) also ended notably lower.

AGF Management Limited (AGF.B.TO) reported adjusted net income of $24.5 million ($0.37 adjusted diluted EPS) for the three months ended August 31, 2024, compared to $23.6 million ($0.35 adjusted diluted EPS) for the three months ended May 31, 2024 and $22.9 million ($0.34 adjusted diluted EPS) for the comparative prior year period. The stock closed lower by about 3.5%.

Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) soared 13.3% on reports that the payments software firm is working with an adviser to explore options, including a possible sale. The company is reportedly employing bankers at JP Morgan to review its options and solicit interest from possible bidders, including private equity shops.

Aya Gold & Silver (AYA.TO) climbed nearly 6.5% and Pollard Banknote (PBL.TO) gained 5.5%. ATCO (ACO.X.TO) ended 2.7% up, while Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) gained about 2%.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) ended up 1.2 to 2%.