Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’248 -0.7%  SPI 16’260 -0.6%  Dow 40’665 -1.3%  DAX 18’355 -0.5%  Euro 0.9672 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’870 -0.4%  Gold 2’445 -0.6%  Bitcoin 56’628 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8875 0.5%  Öl 84.7 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Meyer Burger Technology135706599EMS-CHEMIE1644035NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Swatch1225515Lonza1384101VAT31186490Kuros32581411
Top News
Wall Street-Bär warnt vor Aktiencrash im dritten Quartal
BlackRock bringt Puffer-ETFs mit bis zu 100-prozentiger Absicherung auf den Markt
Meyer Burger-Aktie im Sinkflug: Hedgefonds-Milliardär erwartet rückläufige Kurse
Analysten: Privatanleger haben den Höhepunkt ihrer Zuversicht für NVIDIA bereits erreicht
Geldverdienen mit Computerspielen - so geht's
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus Plus500 Depot
18.07.2024 23:46:22

TSX Closes Weak For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - After opening slightly down, the Canadian market kept edging lower and lower as the session progressed on Thursday, due to sustained selling in materials, consumer discretionary and technology sectors.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 124.41 points or 0.54% at 22,726.76.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) ended down nearly 8%. Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and Dayforce (DAY.TO) closed lower by 4.8% and 4.3%, respectively.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) closed down 2.4 to 3.1%.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) lost 1 to 2%.

Tenaz Energy Corp (TNZ.TO) soared 56.4%. The stock rallied after the company signed an agreement to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of NAM Offshore B.V. for $180.33 million.

Quebecor Inc (QBR.TO) rallied 5.8%. Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) and Hydro One (H.TO) 2.8%, 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively.

Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), AtkinsRealis Group (ATRL.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Fortis Inc (FTS.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) and Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) gained 1 to 1.7%.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:

Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.07.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
18.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: Taiwan – Am Puls des KI-Booms / Streaming – Spannung in Serie
18.07.24 Navigating Volatility in Natural Gas with Weekly Options
18.07.24 Schwergewichte retten SMI
18.07.24 Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV
17.07.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
16.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’820.42 18.62 Y4SSMU
Short 13’052.07 13.66 0SSSMU
Short 13’558.33 8.72 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’247.61 18.07.2024 17:31:08
Long 11’737.57 18.34 Z9UBSU
Long 11’490.38 13.51 ITUBSU
Long 11’029.29 8.97 S5TMYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie gibt dennoch deutlich ab: Umsatzwachstum im zweiten Quartal
Novartis-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Gewinnausblick für Gesamtjahr nach starker Performance erneut erhöht
Roche-Aktie steigt kräftig: Erneut früher Forschungserfolg im Kampf gegen Fettleibigkeit
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag Verlust reich
NVIDIA, AMD und Super Micro: KI-Aktien im Abwärtstrend - Steht ein Ausverkauf bevor?
NVIDIA, Apple & Co.: Marktkapitalisierung der Magnificent Seven bricht drastisch ein
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA schiebt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag vor
Ist die NVIDIA-Aktie bereits überbewertet? Diese Small-Cap-KI-Aktien könnten eine lohnende Alternative sein
Rheinmetall erhält Raketen-Rahmenvertrag von der Bundeswehr - Rheinmetall-Aktie leichter
Roche-Aktie höher: Positive Daten zu Vabysmo in DME-Langzeitstudie - neuen Daten bestätigen Wirksamkeit von Susvimo

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit