|
18.07.2024 23:46:22
TSX Closes Weak For 2nd Straight Day
(RTTNews) - After opening slightly down, the Canadian market kept edging lower and lower as the session progressed on Thursday, due to sustained selling in materials, consumer discretionary and technology sectors.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 124.41 points or 0.54% at 22,726.76.
Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) ended down nearly 8%. Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and Dayforce (DAY.TO) closed lower by 4.8% and 4.3%, respectively.
Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) closed down 2.4 to 3.1%.
Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) lost 1 to 2%.
Tenaz Energy Corp (TNZ.TO) soared 56.4%. The stock rallied after the company signed an agreement to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of NAM Offshore B.V. for $180.33 million.
Quebecor Inc (QBR.TO) rallied 5.8%. Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) and Hydro One (H.TO) 2.8%, 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively.
Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), AtkinsRealis Group (ATRL.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Fortis Inc (FTS.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) and Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) gained 1 to 1.7%.
Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:
Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|18.07.24
|Schroders: Spielt China bei den Rohstoffpreisen immer noch eine Schlüsselrolle?
|18.07.24
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Juli 2024
|17.07.24
|Schroders: Stand der Energiewende: Die Rolle der Weltpolitik
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Dow geht trotz neuem Rekord schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Markt gaben am Donnerstag nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}