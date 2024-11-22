Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'717 1.1%  SPI 15'592 1.1%  Dow 44'297 1.0%  DAX 19'323 0.9%  Euro 0.9309 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'789 0.7%  Gold 2'709 1.5%  Bitcoin 88'274 1.0%  Dollar 0.8938 0.8%  Öl 75.3 1.2% 
Handelsstrategie Sentiment-Analyse: Das sollten Anleger darüber wissen
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
Erdölherkunft: Ein Blick auf Ölvorkommen und den Ölpreis
So kann in WhatsApp die Schreibmaschinen-Schrift aktiviert werden
Robo-Advisor im Test: Jetzt Anbieter mit den aktuellsten Performancedaten vergleichen
23.11.2024 00:55:09

TSX Closes At New Record High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market closed modestly higher on Friday, lifted by gains in industrials and energy stocks. Positive reaction to the nation's retails data and the recent announcement of a mini stimulus package contributed to the upside.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to a new all-time high of 25,478.37, settled at 25,444.28 with a gain of 53.60 points or 0.21%.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) zoomed 10.5%. ATS Corporation (ATS.TO) climbed 7.2%. Softchoice Corporation (SFTC.TO), Endeavour Mining (EDV.TO), Finning International (FII.TO), ATCO (ACO.Y.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), RB Global (RBA.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) gained 2 to 4%.

Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and Dayforce (DAY.TO) were among the other notable gainers.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), iA Financial Corporation (IAG.TO), Secure Energy Services (SES.TO), CAE Inc (CAE.TO), Boralex Inc (BLX.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) and Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO) lost 1 to 4%.

On the economic front, retail sales in Canada are expected to have surged by 0.7% from the previous month in October, according to flash estimate. Retails in Canada rose by 0.8% year-on-year in September, following a 1.4% increase in the previous month.

Data from Statistics Canada showed new home prices in Canada dropped by 0.4% in October, following two months of no change. Compared to last year, new home prices fell 0.2% in October, following a 0.2% increase in the previous month.

In U.S. economic news, revised data released by the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved less than previously estimated in the month of November.

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index for November was downwardly revised to 71.8 from the preliminary reading of 73.0.

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über den Sieg von Donald Trump bei der vergangenen US-Wahl.

Welche Aktien könnten vom Wahlsieg massgeblich profitieren? Dies Erfahren Sie in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

22.11.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
22.11.24 SMI-Talfahrt getoppt?
22.11.24 Marktüberblick: Versicherungswerte gesucht
22.11.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – An einem wichtigen Chartlevel
21.11.24 Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
21.11.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
21.11.24 Gelingt PayPal das Comeback?
20.11.24 How Do FX Markets Respond to U.S. Rate Cuts?
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
Bitcoin kurz von 100.000 US-Dollar, Solana mit Allzeithoch – als nächstes XRP an der Reihe?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Kryptorally treibt Ethereum über die Marktkapitalisierung der Bank of America
Lufthansa-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Deutsche Bahn und Lufthansa stellen neuen Buchungsrekord auf
Q3 2024: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Portfolio von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway
Pierer Mobility-Aktie zweistellig höher: Pierer weist Berichte über Mateschitz-Beteiligung an Pierer und KTM zurück
EVOTEC-Aktie verliert zweistellig: US-Unternehmen Halozyme zieht Angebot für EVOTEC zurück
Alibaba Aktie News: Alibaba gibt am Freitagnachmittag ab
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon büsst am Nachmittag ein
Ethereum-Prognose: Steigendes DApp-Volumen, fallender Kurs – Wann zieht ETH nach?

