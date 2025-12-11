Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Trotz Konkurrenz durch BYD und Xpeng: Tesla Model Y in China ausverkauft - Impulse für die Aktie
Marktturbulenzen: Warum die Oracle-Zahlen auch Aktien von SAP, Softbank und NVIDIA treffen unter Druck setzen
Ausblick: Broadcom stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Goldmarkt im Fokus: US-Institute sehen den Höhenflug 2026 fortgesetzt
TUI-Aktie nach starken Geschäftszahlen im Minus - Analystengemeinde geteilt
11.12.2025 18:13:57

TSX Climbs To New Record High; Materials Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market climbed to a new record high on Thursday, as firm metal prices triggered strong buying in the materials sector, offsetting losses in technology stocks which reeled under pressure on valuation concerns.

Investors also continued to digest Wednesday's rate decisions by the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 168.50 points or 0.53% at 31,659.35 a few minutes past noon.

The Materials Capped Index climbed 3.2%. Perpetua Resources Corp., the biggest gainer in the sector, soared more than 12%. New Gold Inc. gained nearly 7%, while First Majestic Silver Corp, Endeavour Silver Corp, Skeen Resources, Ssr Mining, Eldorado Gold, G Mining Ventures and Nutrien surged 4.5 to 6%.

Agnico Eagle Mines, Wheaton Precious Metals, Iamgold Corp, Alamos Gold, Aya Gold & Silver, Barrick Mining Corp., and Equinox Gold Corp were among the several other major gainers.

Bausch Health Companies, Gildan Activewear, North West Company, FirstService, Interfor, Brookfield Business Partners, Quebecor and Bank of Montreal also moved higher.

Dollarama Inc gained nearly 1%. The company reported a 16.6% increase in third-quarter net earnings at $321.7 million, compared to a year ago. Diluted net earnings surged 19.4% to $1.17 from 0.98% in the year-ago quarter.

The Information Technology Index dropped more than 2%, hurt by valuation concerns, and a profit warning from Oracle and a rating down grade of the stock by analysts. Shopify, Dye & Durham, Celestica, Constellation Software, Docebo, Lightspeed Commerce, Descartes Systems and Kinaxis lost 1 to 3%.

Empire Company shares tanked 9% after the company reported lower earnings in the second quarter. Empire said it posted a profit of C$159 million or C$0.69 per share in the second-quarter, compared to C$173 million or C$0.73 per share last year.

Premium Brands International, Aecon, Telus, Cenovus Energy, Parex Resources, TransAlta, Ballard Power Systems and Canada Natural Resources were among the other notable losers.

Data from Statistics Canada showed Canada posted a trade surplus of C$0.15 billion in September, up from a C$6.3 billion deficit the month before and well above expectations for a C$4.5 billion deficit.

Exports rose 6.3% month on month to C$64.231 billion, the largest monthly increase since February 2024. Meanwhile imports fell 4.1% to C$64.078 billion.

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Inside Trading & Investment

14:30 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12:39 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Aryzta AG
11:59 Wer bringt Europas Autoindustrie wieder ins Rollen?
10:23 Roche-Papiere halten SMI in der Spur
10:04 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold  und Silber – Ein positives Jahr/Holcim – An der Spitze
09:31 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
09.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
