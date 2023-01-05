SMI 11'140 1.5%  SPI 14'254 1.5%  Dow 33'270 0.4%  DAX 14'491 2.2%  Euro 0.9862 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'974 2.4%  Gold 1'855 0.8%  Bitcoin 15'657 0.3%  Dollar 0.9296 -0.7%  Öl 78.1 -5.3% 
05.01.2023 01:00:00

TSP DEADLINE: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages TuSimple Holdings, Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important January 9 Deadline in First Filed Secur...

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of TuSimple Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (ii) between April 15, 2021 and October 31, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the January 9, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased TuSimple securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the TuSimple class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9655 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 9, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period and in connection with the IPO effected by means of the Registration Statement, Defendants made materially false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TuSimple was engaged in undisclosed related party transactions with Hydron, a company founded by Defendant Mo Chen; (2) TuSimple shared confidential information and/or proprietary technology with Hydron without Board approval or informing regulators or TuSimple shareholders; (3) TuSimple failed to disclose the Board's internal investigation, which commenced in July 2022, into TuSimple's ties to Hydron; (4) the aforementioned conduct enhanced the likelihood of regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the TuSimple class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9655 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tsp-deadline-rosen-global-investor-counsel-encourages-tusimple-holdings-inc-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-january-9-deadline-in-first-filed-securities-class-action-initiated-by-th-301713478.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'545.22 19.86 TSSMOU
Short 11'776.54 13.99 I7SSMU
Short 12'220.46 8.97 F9SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'140.27 04.01.2023 17:30:09
Long 10'643.87 18.69 AISSMU
Long 10'429.16 13.90 A6SSMU
Long 9'983.34 8.97 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

