04.05.2020 13:00:00

TSNAmerica begins accepting the 2020-2021 Form 2290

ROCK HILL, S.C., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- http://TSNAmerica.com is a leading service provider for the trucking industry and a division of SPAN Enterprises. It allows truckers to e-file their Form 2290 over the phone, removing the paperwork, effort, and time commitment for those who have busy schedules.

"Truckers spend most of their time driving, unloading, or catching up on rest. For many of them, there just isn't time to deal with more paperwork. That's why http://TSNAmerica.com is such an invaluable resource of American truckers," says ExpressAmber of SPAN Enterprises.

During the 2019-20 tax year, thousands of trucking companies switched to TSNAmerica's full-service e-filing solution. Each client received individualized service from a US-based TSNAmerica representative who filed their 2290 with the IRS on their behalf.

The IRS will process Form 2290 returns from July 1, 2020, until the deadline on August 31, 2020. The IRS has also extended the individual and corporate tax deadlines until July 15, 2020.

Those who need to file the Form 2290 are encouraged to call (803) 386-0320 for the easiest 2290 filing experience.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Founded in 2009, SPAN Enterprises leads the market in producing software solutions and mobile applications for truck taxes and trucking business management. The company's mission is to create innovative software solutions for small businesses and the trucking industry. SPAN Enterprises serves thousands of clients all across the nation from their office in Rock Hill, SC. SPAN Enterprises has been named on the Inc 5000, Charlotte Fast 50, and SmartCEO Future 50. For more information about SPAN Enterprises, visit its website at http://www.spanenterprises.com/

 

SOURCE TSNAmerica

