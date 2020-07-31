|
TSB is deploying to train derailment near Lorette, Manitoba
WINNIPEG, MB, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying to a Canadian National Railway train derailment near Lorette, Manitoba. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, and Flickr.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
