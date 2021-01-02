Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
02.01.2021 21:11:00
TSB deploys team to fatal helicopter accident near Eaglesham, Alberta
EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to the site of yesterday's fatal accident involving a Robinson R44 helicopter near Eaglesham, Alberta. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Flickr.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
