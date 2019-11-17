|
TSB deploys an investigator to the site of a train derailment near Bolton West, Quebec
DORVAL, QC, Nov. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying an investigator to the site of a Central Maine and Quebec Railway train derailment near Bolton West, Quebec. No dangerous goods were released and no injuries were reported. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
