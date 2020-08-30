TSB deploys a team to an airplane accident at Toronto/Buttonville Airport, Ontario

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to the site of an accident involving a Cessna 172 at Toronto/Buttonville Airport, Ontario. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

