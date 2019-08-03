03.08.2019 15:16:00

TSB deploys a team of investigators to a train derailment in Irvine, Alberta

CALGARY, Aug. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to the site of a Canadian Pacific Railway train derailment that occurred yesterday in Irvine, Alberta. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.

 

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

