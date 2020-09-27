|
TSB deploys a team of investigators to a fatal small aircraft accident near Thorsby, Alberta
EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to a fatal air accident that occurred near Thorsby, Alberta. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube and Flickr.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
