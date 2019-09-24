24.09.2019 22:56:00

TSB deploys a team of investigators following a helicopter accident in Campbell River, British Columbia

RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to the site an accident involving a Bell 206 helicopter in Campbell River, British Columbia. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

