05.01.2020 19:34:00

TSB deploys a team following a runway overrun at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Nova Scotia

DARTMOUTH, NS, Jan. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Nova Scotia, following a runway overrun of a Boeing 737 operated by WestJet. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.01.20
Brent-Öl – Ausbruch aus der Range
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Wall-Street-Experte mit düsterer Prognose: "Dieser Markt wird einbrechen"
Techniker Krankenkasse übernimmt ab sofort MammaPrint®-Tests für Brustkrebspatientinnen in Deutschland
Tesla-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal
Bitcoin fällt unter 7'000-Dollar-Marke
Spannungen im Nahen Osten treiben Gold- und Ölpreise an
Brexit im Fokus: Amazon will angeblich in Irland bauen
Credit Suisse legt für 2020 milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf - CS-Aktie rettet sich ins Plus
Ripple launcht Musik-Portal um Überleben zu sichern
KW 1: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresauftakt behauptet -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Chinas Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex wies einen kräftigen Abschlag aus. Am Freitag notierten die chinesischen Aktienmärkte tiefer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;