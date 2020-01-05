|
05.01.2020 19:34:00
TSB deploys a team following a runway overrun at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Nova Scotia
DARTMOUTH, NS, Jan. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Nova Scotia, following a runway overrun of a Boeing 737 operated by WestJet. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.
The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.
SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI zum Jahresauftakt behauptet -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Chinas Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex wies einen kräftigen Abschlag aus. Am Freitag notierten die chinesischen Aktienmärkte tiefer.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}