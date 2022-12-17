SMI 10'770 -1.0%  SPI 13'766 -1.0%  Dow 32'920 -0.9%  DAX 13'893 -0.7%  Euro 0.9888 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'804 -0.8%  Gold 1'792 0.9%  Bitcoin 15'644 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9319 0.0%  Öl 79.3 -2.7% 
Das Wichtigste zu Faktor-Zertifikaten
Dr. Doom Nouriel Roubini: Rezession unvermeidlich - So tief kann es am Aktienmarkt dann runter gehen
Morgan Stanley: So wird das Portfolio im Bärenmarkt defensiv ausgerichtet
Netflix-Aktie 2022 unter Druck: Wells Fargo für 2023 jedoch positiv gestimmt
Hilfe von Shark-Tank-Juror: Leidenschaft finden um so Karriere zu machen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
17.12.2022 01:05:00

TSA breaks record for number of firearms at security checkpoints, announces new measures to mitigate threat

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers intercepted a record number of firearms brought by passengers to airport security checkpoints in 2022. As of December 16, TSA has stopped 6,301 firearms; more than 88% were loaded. This number surpasses the previous record of 5,972 firearms detected in 2021. TSA anticipates it will prevent about 6,600 firearms in carry-on bags from entering the secure area of airports by the end of 2022, a nearly 10% increase over 2021's record level.

Transportation Security Administration

Firearm possession laws vary by state and local government, but firearms are never allowed in carry-on bags at any TSA security checkpoint, even if a passenger has a concealed weapon permit. In order to reduce the threat of firearms at checkpoints, TSA has increased the maximum civil penalty for a firearms violation to $14,950. TSA determines the penalty amount for a violation based on the circumstances in each case. TSA will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck® eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession. TSA may conduct enhanced screening for those passengers to ensure no other threats are present. Depending on state or local law in the airport's location, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint may be arrested by law enforcement.

"I applaud the work of our Transportation Security Officers who do an excellent job of preventing firearms from getting into the secure area of airports, and onboard aircraft," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "Firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags at the checkpoint and onboard aircraft. When a passenger brings a firearm to the checkpoint, this consumes significant security resources and poses a potential threat to transportation security, in addition to being very costly for the passenger."

Passengers traveling by air who wish to transport firearms must do so in checked baggage. Those passengers must follow proper packing guidance for firearms in checked baggage and declare them to their airline at check-in. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition, so travelers must also contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies prior to arriving at the airport.

To view the complete list of penalties, go to TSA.gov.

The Transportation Security Administration was created to strengthen the security of the nation's transportation systems and ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce. TSA uses an intelligence-based approach and works closely with transportation, law enforcement and intelligence communities to set the standard for excellence in transportation security. For more information about TSA, please visit our website at tsa.gov.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tsa-breaks-record-for-number-of-firearms-at-security-checkpoints-announces-new-measures-to-mitigate-threat-301705527.html

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Credit Suisse – Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser

Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Einen Preis in der Kategorie «Newcomer-ETF» gewann der CSIF (IE) MSCI USA Tech 125 ESG Universal Blue UCITS ETF B USD von der Credit Suisse.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser, Head of Index Solutions bei der Credit Suisse was den ETF so besonders macht.

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Credit Suisse – Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser

Inside Trading & Investment

16.12.22 Elon Musk setzt Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
16.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
16.12.22 SG-Marktüberblick: 16.12.2022
16.12.22 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
16.12.22 Der Pessimismus kehrt zurück
16.12.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Deutlicher Rücksetzer / Siemens - Ende der Erholungs-Rally?
16.12.22 Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Credit Suisse – Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser
15.12.22 DAX – Fed nimmt Fuß vom Gaspedal – Was macht heute die EZB?
13.12.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
Roche-Aktie gibt nach: Brand auf Roche-Areal in Basel - Stromversorgung beeinträchtigt
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Aktie News: Santhera Pharmaceuticals schiesst am Mittag hoch
SNB: In- und ausländische Unternehmen ziehen massiv Kapital aus der Schweiz ab
Oerlikon-Aktie fällt zurück: Oerlikon erreicht Meilenstein in Wachstumsstrategie - Riri-Übernahme
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Aktie News: Santhera Pharmaceuticals zündet am Freitagnachmittag Kursrakete
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Vorsicht – drücken die Gerüchte bei Binance den Bitcoin wieder unter 10.000$?
Notenbanken verderben Stimmung an den Börsen: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen verlustreich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Bad Investments: Diese Aktien erwiesen sich für Warren Buffett 2022 als Fehlgriff
Bachem-Aktie wieder im Minus: Bachem sichert sich langfristigen Folgeauftrag in Milliardenhöhe
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Freitagmittag mit Abschlägen

