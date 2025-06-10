Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
TS-Dating Releases Pride Month 2025 Report Highlighting Ongoing Failures of Mainstream Dating Apps for Trans Users

TS-Dating Releases Pride Month 2025 Report Highlighting Ongoing Failures of Mainstream Dating Apps for Trans Users

BERLIN and SYDNEY, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world celebrates Pride Month, new research from the trans dating platform ts-dating.com highlights a sobering reality: mainstream dating apps remain unsafe and exclusionary spaces for many trans users.

According to a recent cross-market user survey conducted by ts-dating.com, only 15% of trans people feel safe using general dating apps during Pride Month. The study, based on responses from 1,200 users in Germany and Australia, reveals serious issues around harassmentinvisibility, and fetishization:

  • 33% of dating app users admit to fetishizing trans individuals, rather than expressing genuine interest.
  • 61% of trans users have received sexually objectifying messages.
  • 48% say they are unable to represent their gender identity accurately on mainstream platforms.
  • 54% experience discrimination or harassment on a regular basis.

"During Pride Month — a time that’s supposed to celebrate inclusion and dignity — many trans people are still navigating online spaces that are anything but safe," says a spokesperson for ts-dating.com.

By contrast, ts-dating.com provides a specialized alternative built specifically for the trans community. The platform offers:

  • Inclusive gender identity and orientation options
  • Tailored search and match features
  • Proactive moderation and community guidelines
  • A focus on real connections, not harmful stereotypes

"Pride is more than parades and rainbows. It’s about being able to show up as your full self — and be seen, respected, and safe. That’s what we’re committed to every day,” says the platform’s team.

As Pride Month continues, ts-dating.com calls on dating platforms — and society at large — to take inclusion seriously, not just in marketing campaigns, but in product design, policy, and culture.

About TS-Dating

ts-dating.com is a global dating platform exclusively for trans people and their admirers. Founded with the mission to create a safer, more inclusive space for trans individuals in the online dating world, TS-Dating serves users across the world with a commitment to authenticity, respect, and community. As one of the leading platforms dedicated to trans connections, TS-Dating continues to advocate for visibility, inclusion, and meaningful relationships.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9be2730f-a92e-40dc-8721-1a96a0f7c397



Media Contacts:
Fru Lederer
fru@digitalpr.eu

