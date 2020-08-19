TS Cloud, Google Cloud Premier Partner, has established a base in Japan and launched G Suite sales business as a Google reseller

TAIPEI, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TS Cloud Co. Ltd, a Google Cloud G Suite Premier Partner, opened the first company in Japan on March 27, 2020 and started selling G Suite in July of 2020. The CEO of TS Cloud Co., Ltd. is Mr. Takuma Inoue. TS Cloud specializes in helping SME companies to improve their work productivity and companies' competitiveness.

"Google Cloud Services and Products aims to help the companies from pre-deployment to Go-Live without any hassle as they could do all setup and work done remotely. As previously, the process of closing a deal in a traditional way will be booking a time, travelling to the company, making a proposal, decision making process and closing the deals which used up a lot of time," said the CEO of TS Cloud.

"So, this is the reason why we strive to open a company in Japan as we want to assist more people to increase their company competitiveness in order to achieve their goals," said the CEO of TS Cloud.

About TS Cloud

TS Cloud has successfully helped over 2,000 companies to implement G Suite since its establishment in Taiwan back in 2007. In 2020, Google also has certified a Google Cloud Partner Work Transformation Specialization to TS Cloud as Google believes that they have superior technology skills and contribute a lot to them. TS Cloud will continue to assist the companies to increase their competitiveness based on profound experience.

Japan Company Information

Company Name: TS Cloud Co., Ltd.

Establishment Date: 27 March 2020

CEO: Takuma Inoue

Business Content: Google Cloud Work Transformation, G Suite Sales Distribution

Address: 2 Chome-10-15 Central, Ueda, Nagano, Japan

Website: https://tscloud.co.jp

Contact Number: +81-50-1748-5071

Company Regional Website

Malaysia

https://tscloud.com.my

Taiwan

https://tscloud.com.tw

Singapore

https://tscloud.com.sg

Google Cloud Authorization

Google Cloud Premier Partner

Google Cloud Partner Work Transformation Specialization

