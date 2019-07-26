+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
26.07.2019 01:13:00

TryMyUI Study Finds Sen. Harris Is Winning the Web Design Primary

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent study by web usability company TryMyUI Inc., Senator Kamala Harris has the best website of leading 2020 Democratic nominee candidates. The study, which also included candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, and Bernie Sanders, measured how usable the candidate websites are and how much support they converted from new visitors.

Usability study compares five leading Democratic presidential candidate websites

"We wanted to know who was most successful in the digital space," said Ritvij Gautam, CEO of TryMyUI, "and so we developed a test aimed at discovering not only who had the best website, but also what made that website so successful."

Of the five tested websites, the study found that Senator Harris' site provided the best combination of personability, ease-of-use, and visual appeal. Notably, her site was in stark contrast to rival Joe Biden's, whose site was rated last and heavily criticized as being "impersonal" and "dated."

Support conversion came primarily from how likeable the candidate seemed from information and media provided on the website. For example, Warren and Buttigieg's websites, finishing second and third respectively, excelled in this category, netting between 60-70% conversion from new visitors, but lagged behind Harris' in overall design and usability.

"The most important finding," Gautam said, "was that candidate websites need to reflect who the candidate is as a person. Harris' site was referred to as 'bold' and 'refreshing,' descriptors that were also used in reference to her first debate performance."

For the full analysis and rankings, read the whole post here.

Contact: Tyler Winstead, 423-293-8034

 

TryMyUI Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trymyui-study-finds-sen-harris-is-winning-the-web-design-primary-300891485.html

SOURCE TryMyUI

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.07.19
Berichtssaison in der Schweiz: Roche hebt Prognose an
25.07.19
DAX-Future: Nächster Resistance: Jahreshochs
25.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - Coca-Cola Quartalszahlen überzeugten, zieht Starbucks heute nach?
25.07.19
SMI - Warten auf die EZB
25.07.19
Weekly-Hits: US-Technologiesektor & Ölmarkt
25.07.19
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Overweight Technology Basket
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.07.19
Schroders: Die Macht der Disruption und was sie für Asien bedeutet
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Berichtssaison in der Schweiz: Roche hebt Prognose an

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieser Haken verhindert noch die vollständige Cannabis-Legalisierung in den USA
Britisches Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab - Euro weiter unter 1,10 Franken
Clariant-Aktie bricht ein: CEO Ernesto Occhiello tritt zurück - Hariolf Kottmann übernimmt
Tesla macht mehr Verlust als erwartet - Tesla-Aktie fällt deutlich
Roche-Aktie steigt leicht nach Umsatz- und Gewinnwachstum
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum US-Dollar nach - EUR/CHF weiter unter 1,10
Lonza-Aktie mit zwischenzeitlichem Allzeithoch: Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr dank Pharma-Biotech-Geschäft
Clariant-Aktie bricht ein: Deal mit Ankeraktionär Sabic auf Eis gelegt
EZB belässt den Leitzins im Euroraum auf Rekordtief von null Prozent
Darum kann sich der Eurokurs stabilisieren - EUR/CHF weiter unter 1,10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX gehen in Rot aus dem Donnerstagshandel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
An der Wall Street standen die Vorzeichen auf rot - die Hoffnung auf Niedrigzinsen beflügelte nicht mehr. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und auch der DAX sind ins Minus gerutscht. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen am Donnerstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB