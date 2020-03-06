Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release March 6, 2020 at 12:00 noon EET

Trustee Appointed for the Arbitration Proceedings Concerning the Redemption of Minority Shares in Cramo Plc

According to information received from Boels Topholding B.V. ("Boels"), Boels has on February 14, 2020 commenced redemption proceedings in respect of Cramo Plc's ("Cramo") minority shares by initiating arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Cramo.

As a result of Boels' application for the above arbitration proceedings, the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has petitioned the District Court of Itä-Uusimaa for the appointment of a trustee to look after the interests of Cramo's minority shareholders during the redemption process. With its decision given on March 5, 2020, the District Court of Itä-Uusimaa has appointed Professor Kari Hoppu to act as such trustee.

Boels' notice, as referred to in Chapter 18, Section 5, Subsection 2 of the Finnish Companies Act, is attached to this release and has been published on the website of Cramo.

