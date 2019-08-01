TruRating announces global progress as it joins prestigious Mastercard Start Path program

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customer feedback technology company TruRating today has announced a series of major global advances, including their recent acceptance into Mastercard Start Path , a startup engagement program designed to support the FinTech innovators of today and tomorrow. Having carefully curated and built relationships with some of the world's largest payment providers, TruRating is now providing retailers with its services at a global level. This year has seen a series of major 'go-lives', including names such as New Balance, JD Sports and Bealls.

TruRating has recently expanded their APAC operations into New Zealand, to achieve nearly full coverage of over 90% of Australia and New Zealand retailers – unprecedented coverage for an independent value-added service within the payments space.

In the UK and North America, TruRating continues to push forward with their enablement capabilities through a series of partnerships with global payments giants. The new collaboration with Mastercard is a further giant leap forward, as the Start Path program supports later-stage FinTech startups as they scale into new opportunities and markets. Banks and merchants gain access to a global portfolio of approximately 200 elite startups to accelerate commercial products and solutions through collaboration.

"So the timing couldn't be more perfect," said TruRating CEO and Founder Georgina Nelson, speaking in New York while attending the Start Path introductory sessions. "It's been an incredible opening to the year, as we begin to see all the hard work we've invested in building this unique platform pay off, and the Mastercard Start Path program is going to be a huge boost to that growth. The caliber of our retail and payment partners is a true testament to the extraordinary potential we can all feel at TruRating – we're looking forward to the next six months."

"Having evaluated 10,000 startups from across the globe, we are always adding ground-breaking entrepreneurs to our network of innovators," said Amy Neale, Mastercard vice president and global lead for Start Path. "Mastercard Start Path companies today are later-stage startups reaching unicorn status, entering the public markets and co-creating with world-renowned financial services firms to deliver real solutions for consumers."

About TruRating:

TruRating specializes in customer experience insights, with a focus on retail and hospitality industries. Utilizing original point-of-payment technology, TruRating operates on the simple principle of only ever asking one question per customer, which means the vast majority are happy to respond. As the feedback is collected at point of payment, in-store or online, every response comes from a guaranteed customer and is linked to transaction data. With industry-leading response rates at an average of 88%, TruRating's unique technology platform gives businesses the real-time data they need to make better decisions. Founded in the UK by CEO Georgina Nelson in 2014, TruRating has since expanded operations to Australia, Canada and the United States, and is live in two additional countries, Ireland and New Zealand. Learn more about the ratings revolution at http://www.trurating.com.

