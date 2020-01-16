TruNORTH Construction Featured on CTLive to Discuss the Value of Home Renovations

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Determining which renovation projects are going to enhance the space and add the most value is the plight of almost every homeowner. Conversely, predicting which projects are more trouble than they're worth can weigh heavily. That's where experts like Co-Owners of TruNORTH Construction, Jeff Sawyer and Matt Powers come in. The duo was featured on NBC Connecticut's CT Live as part of a segment centered on construction, costs and planning. The highlight included a quiz during which Jeff and Matt asked hosts Jimmy Marlow and Taylor Kinzler which projects yield the highest return, the most stress and the typical cost to homeowners.

The light-hearted back and forth came about on the heels of the latest Cost vs. Value Report published by Remodeling Magazine. The report compares the average costs for 22 remodeling projects with the value those projects tend to retain come time of resale across 136 markets.

Jeff and Matt agreed that while updating your kitchen can be stressful as it is "the heart of the home," the return is likely to come in at over 80% at the time of resale. Regarding deck additions, siding replacements, etc. one thing is certain, starting conversations earlier in the year is wise. If sights are set toward warmer months, engage with your contractor in February or March. This allows teams to plan while enabling them to navigate the variables that coincide with New England winters.

The segment is one component of a broader initiative that Matt and Jeff are passionate about. "We want our clients, homeowners and prospective homeowners to be informed," says Jeff. "Too often we hear about individuals who took on more than they could handle. We want to bridge the gap between optimizing a space and doing so effectively and affordably," adds Matt.

As the renovation market grows and trends emerge, Matt and Jeff will continue sharing their expertise across the company's digital platforms – including the TruNORTH Construction blog set to formally launch in February.

TruNORTH Construction is a full-service construction company with a combined 50 years of experience in remodeling and construction. The company prides itself on putting the customer at the center of every blueprint.

Click Here to watch TruNORTH on CTLive.

info@lvivy.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trunorth-construction-featured-on-ctlive-to-discuss-the-value-of-home-renovations-300987979.html

SOURCE TruNORTH Construction