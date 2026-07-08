Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’239 -0.8%  SPI 20’020 -0.9%  Dow 52’448 -0.9%  DAX 25’043 -1.7%  Euro 0.9218 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’227 -1.5%  Gold 4’077 -0.7%  Bitcoin 50’175 -2.1%  Dollar 0.8088 0.1%  Öl 77.3 1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
BMW-Aktie in Rot: Silbermedaille bei den Elektroautos zurück erobert - VW an der Spitze, Tesla rutscht ab
Bayer will Roundup-Bundesverfahren nach Supreme-Court-Urteil beenden - Aktie fällt
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Der Weg in den nächsten Milliardenmarkt ist geebnet
BMW-Aktie: Darum raten Experten mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Airbus-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Airbus erwartet Verdopplung der Passagierzahl bis 2045
Suche...
eToro entdecken
08.07.2026 14:53:36

Trump's Declaration U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Is 'Over' May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to lower open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to see further downside after ending the previous session mostly lower.

Concerns about the re-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East are likely to weigh on Wall Street after President Donald Trump declared the U.S.-Iran ceasefire "over."

"As far as I'm concerned, it's over," Trump told reporters at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, calling negotiations with Iran a "waste of time."

Trump's comments have led to a surge by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures spiking by more than 4 percent.

The jump in prices may lead to renewed concerns about the outlook for inflation and interest rates ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's June monetary policy meeting later in the day.

Trump's remarks came after U.S. Central Command said it completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran, hitting over 80 targets in response to Iran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed they targeted U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait hours after the U.S. strikes.

After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks staged a recovery attempt in mid-day trading on Tuesday but moved back to the downside as the day progressed.

The major averages all finished the day in negative territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a notable decline.

The Nasdaq tumbled 302.47 points or 1.2 percent to 25,818.69, the S&P 500 fell 33.58 points or 0.5 percent to 7,503.85 and the Dow dipped 130.76 points or 0.3 percent to 52,925.15.

The slump by the Nasdaq came amid a sharp pullback by semiconductor stocks, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plummeting by 4.7 percent.

Semiconductor stocks were under pressure following a nearly 7 percent plunge by shares of South Korean memory chipmaker Samsung Electronics.

Samsung reported a 19-fold spike in second quarter profits, but the company's stock tumbled amid concerns about spending and demand.

"Although Samsung's results were stellar, investors are getting nervous about the scale of money ploughing into AI and whether it's a bubble waiting to burst," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.

A report from Reuters indicating Chinese startup DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip also weighed on semiconductor stocks.

Networking stocks also showed a substantial move to the downside, dragging the NYSE Arca Networking Index down by 3.7 percent.

Gold, airline and computer hardware stocks also saw considerable weakness, while energy, pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks turned in strong performances.

Energy stocks benefited from a sharp increase by the price of crude oil, although the spike in prices weighed on other sectors.

U.S. crude oil futures surged in response to reports of projectile attacks against several vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are surging $3.14 to $73.58 a barrel after jumping $1.89 to $70.44 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,079.80, down $77.60 compared to the previous session's close of $4,157.40. On Tuesday, gold slipped $10.10.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 162.47 yen compared to the 162.09 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1403 compared to yesterday's $1.1411.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday, with tech shares coming under selling pressure amid concerns that the AI-fueled rally in chipmakers may be losing momentum.

Renewed U.S.-Iran tensions also weighed on sentiment after the U.S. carried out a fresh round of airstrikes on Iran, targeting more than 80 locations in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. dollar held around its highest level in a week in Asian trading, Japanese government bond yields surged to multi-decade highs and Euro zone bond yields reached their highest levels in nearly a month as renewed Middle East tensions drove up crude oil prices, threatening the inflation outlook and giving rise to Fed rate hike expectations.

Gold was firm above $4,100 an ounce ahead of the release of minutes from last month's Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. Brent crude futures surged toward $76 a barrel on heighted fears over Strait of Hormuz disruptions.

China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5 percent to 3,970.88. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared 3 percent to 24,199.46, led by technology stocks after a report from Reuters indicated Chinese startup DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip.

Alibaba Group Holding shares surged 12.2 percent, while Tencent and JD.com rallied around 3.8 percent each.

Japanese markets tumbled as investors remained cautious of AI-related stocks. The Nikkei 225 Index tumbled 2.1 percent to 66,819.05, while the broader Topix Index slumped 1.4 percent to 4,006.43.

Tech stocks followed their U.S. peers lower, with Tokyo Electron falling over 3 percent and Taiyo Yuden plunging 8.5 percent.

Seoul stocks nosedived on the back of higher oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions. Semiconductor stocks extended their sell-off as investors reassessed the outlook for artificial intelligence (AI) trade.

The Kospi Index plummeted 5.4 percent to 7,246.79. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slumped 6.3 percent, chip giant SK Hynix lost 5.7 percent and carmaker Hyundai Motor tumbled 3.6 percent.

Australian markets ended slightly lower to extend losses for a third consecutive session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell more than 1 percent to reach its lowest level in a week before recouping significant losses to settle 0.2 percent lower at 8,785.10.

The broader All Ordinaries Index slipped 0.3 percent to 8,979.30, dragged down by losses in mining and gold stocks.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index fell 0.7 percent to 13,665.18 as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its key interest rate for the first time in three years and signaled the potential for more hikes to come.

Europe

European stocks have fallen on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session as renewed Middle East tensions fueled concerns over inflation and the outlook for central bank policy.

Oil prices and bond yields surged after U.S. President Donald Trump declared the Iran ceasefire "is over" at the NATO summit.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, hours after the U.S. launched a wave of military strikes on Iran.

Investors also await the release of the minutes of the first Federal Reserve meeting chaired by Kevi Warsh for fresh insights into the Fed's rate trajectory.

While the U.K.'s FSE 100 Index is down by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 1.7 percent.

IG Group Holdings has tumbled after the British online trading firm announced a proposal to establish a new holding company in Jersey.

Vistry has also plummeted after the housebuilder warned of a first-half loss and outlined plans to slim its business.

Student accommodation provider Unite Group has also slumped after saying it expects its annual rental growth to be slightly down on previous expectations.

Developer and investor Hammerson has also plunged as it announced the sale of £69 million of non-core assets.

Kering has also fallen. The French luxury goods group announced that its Italian fashion house Gucci has entered into a 50 -year exclusive beauty license agreement with French cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. L'Oreal shares were down 1 percent.

Meanwhile, energy giants BP Plc and Shell have surged as Brent crude prices rose above $76 per barrel for the first time in two weeks on concerns about prolonged disruptions to supply.

U.S. Economic News

The Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its crude oil inventories in the week ended July 3rd at 10:30 am ET. Crude oil inventories are expected to dip by 1.9 million barrels.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to release the minutes of its June 16-17 monetary policy meeting at 2 pm ET.

At 3 pm ET, the Federal Reserve is due to release its report on consumer credit in the month of May. Consumer credit is expected to increase by $17.5 billion.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Gold: Kollektiver Irrtum?

Die Aussicht auf eine straffere US-Geldpolitik lastete in den vergangenen Monaten auf dem Goldpreis - sollte sich diese Perspektive als falsch erweisen, könnte das Edelmetall einen Rebound erleben.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

09:09 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise ziehen an
08:57 SMI weiter gut behauptet
08:35 Logo WHS DAX Gewinne in 30 Minuten - Kostenloses Webinar heute um 08:45 Uhr
07:00 Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall
06:02 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Kurse drehen wieder nach unten
07.07.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
07.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
02.07.26 Gold nach starker Korrektur – im Spannungsfeld geldpolitischer Treiber
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’750.36 19.54 S4IBZU
Short 15’049.95 13.94 SD2BJU
Short 15’639.53 8.81 S84B7U
SMI-Kurs: 14’239.13 08.07.2026 14:49:34
Long 13’549.83 19.15 SQBLOU
Long 13’241.06 13.68 SLBIBU
Long 12’663.89 8.84 SYTBRU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall zieht Reissleine nach F126-Aus: Das macht die Aktie - auch TKMS, RENK & HENSOLDT im Blick
Siemens Energy-Aktie stark unter Druck - Das steckt dahinter
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Barclays Capital verschlechtert Bewertung auf Underweight
SpaceX-Aktie in Rot: Heute Aufnahme in den NASDAQ 100
Milliardenmarkt Wasserstoff: Plug Power kann sich Megaauftrag in Australien sichern - Aktie verliert trotzdem
BMW-Aktie in Rot: Silbermedaille bei den Elektroautos zurück erobert - VW an der Spitze, Tesla rutscht ab
Samsung-Aktie bricht trotz erneutem Rekordgewinn kräftig ein - Hohe Bewertung gerechtfertigt?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Analyse: UBS AG bewertet Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Buy in neuer Analyse
TKMS-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Kanada bestellt ein Dutzend U-Boote

Top-Rankings

KW 27: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 27: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 27: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.