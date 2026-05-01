Trump Offers Final Bailout Proposal As Spirit Airlines Faces Possible Liquidation

(RTTNews) - Donald Trump recently announced that his administration has put forward a final bailout proposal for Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), which is at risk of going out of business without immediate financial help.

The suggested rescue plan includes a $500 million government loan that could allow federal authorities to take up to a 90 percent stake in the airline, according to insiders familiar with the talks. Still, they haven't reached an agreement with bondholders yet.

During a press conference at the White House, Trump mentioned that the administration is ready to step in, but only if a practical deal can be quickly sorted out. "We'd like to save the jobs," he said, adding that a decision could be made very soon.

Spirit Airlines is currently dealing with its second bankruptcy in under a year and is facing increasing financial strain. Their legal team recently warned that the company's cash reserves are dwindling, which raises the risk of it shutting down. To make matters worse, the airline is also struggling with soaring jet fuel prices due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Other airlines are already preparing backup plans in case Spirit collapses. United Airlines said it stands ready to help affected passengers and employees. At the same time, American Airlines has put fare caps on routes that overlap with Spirit to ease travel for those impacted. JetBlue has also expressed its intention to assist customers and staff in case of disruptions.

Once a leader in the ultra-low-cost airline market, Spirit has faced difficulties in recent years because of rising operating costs, changing consumer habits, and challenges like engine problems. Its attempt to merge with JetBlue was blocked due to antitrust issues, making recovery even tougher.

As of February, Spirit had around 3.9 percent of the U.S. domestic market share, a drop from 5.1 percent the previous year, reflecting its capacity cuts aimed at trimming costs.

How the bailout negotiations turn out could be crucial for the airline's fate, determining whether it manages to survive or ends up as another victim in a shaky aviation landscape.