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Time Aktie 22083225 / US8872281048

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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29.09.2026 20:00:00

Trump and Xi Buy Time, But Solve Almost Nothing

There is much to be said on many issues between the U.S. and China, and it was -- in the many meetings that occurred between American and Chinese officials that took place as the two countries’ leaders said very little during Xi Jinping’s three-day visit to counterpart Donald Trump last week. However, having tapped several U.S. and European Union (EU) sources that were very close to the proceedings, OilPrice.com has put together the key points really thrashed out between the two sets of negotiation teams while Trump and Xi strolled…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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Trading Signals: Kühne+Nagel - Doppelte Fantasie

Trotz des Abstiegs aus dem SMI läuft es für Kühne+Nagel derzeit rund: Der Welthandel zeigt sich überraschend robust und die strategische Partnerschaft mit Amazon eröffnet frische Wachstumschancen. An der Börse ist die Aktie weiter auf dem Vormarsch.

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