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Meta Platforms Aktie 14917609 / US30303M1027

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24.06.2026 23:03:23

Trump Administration Presses Meta To Submit AI Models For Federal Review

Meta Platforms
456.93 CHF 0.80%
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(RTTNews) - The Trump administration is encouraging Meta Platforms (META) to voluntarily submit its artificial intelligence models for federal review.

The request was reportedly made through discussions between government officials and Meta as Washington steps up oversight of advanced AI technologies.

The review process would allow federal agencies to evaluate the capabilities, safety concerns and potential vulnerabilities of powerful AI systems before they are more broadly deployed.

Meta, which introduced its Muse Spark AI model earlier this year, is the only major U.S. AI developer that has not yet completed an agreement to provide government access to its frontier AI models for evaluation. The company said it supports efforts to advance secure and responsible AI development in the United States and is continuing discussions regarding a possible arrangement.

Other leading AI companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Microsoft and xAI, have already agreed to provide certain models for government testing and national security assessments.

The effort follows a June 2 executive order signed by President Donald Trump that created a voluntary framework allowing AI developers to share advanced models with the government up to 30 days before making them available to trusted partners.

Officials say the program is intended to help identify potential risks, including cybersecurity threats and national security concerns, before powerful AI systems are widely released.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.3688 19.03.2027 157976477
Long 12.3477 18.09.2026 157976473
Long 228.432 18.09.2026 155497000
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 6.5266 12.72 154717325
Long 10.8777 6.27 157976853
Long 24.0455 1.19 155003138
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.1738 12.25 157336623
Short 12.0227 4.56 157786784
Short 19.8637 1.53 157976447
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -9.28 150316530
Long 10 2.06 150316532
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Palantir: KI-Star mit deutlichen Rissen

Der Datenanalysespezialist wächst in den USA rasant und hob zuletzt die Prognose an. Doch an der Börse zählen derzeit andere Fakten: Europa sucht den Ausstieg, die Bewertung ist hoch und prominente Short-Seller erhöhen den Druck.

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