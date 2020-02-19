19.02.2020 13:50:00

Trumid Announces Strategic Partnership with Barclays to Advance Corporate Bond Market Structure

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumid Financial, the New York-based financial technology company and electronic trading platform for corporate bonds, today announced a strategic partnership with Barclays. Barclays will join Trumid's Trading Advisory Committee to collaborate on trading and workflow protocols and future product development.

Trumid's new Attributed Trading protocol, released in 2019, facilitates direct connectivity between dealers and their clients. Attributed Trading allows for liquidity distribution, bilateral negotiation and trade execution, providing pre-trade transparency and valuable data capture. Recent enhancements to this workflow have focused on tools for dealer salespeople, creating operating efficiencies and visibility into trade negotiations and historical counterparty activity. Trumid has worked closely with Barclays and its other strategic partners on this new sales-centric functionality.

"Using technology to maximize productivity and enrich our clients' engagement with Barclays is our top priority," said Drew Mogavero, Co-Head of US Credit Trading. "We are committed to delivering high-quality data, actionable liquidity and insightful market research to our clients in the most efficient way possible."

"We are supportive of the continued growth and expansion of electronification in credit. We believe innovation, competition and diversification of protocols are necessary for a healthy electronic market and are critical to the further evolution of credit trading," added Justin Lada, Global Head of Electronic Strategy for Credit Trading.

Trumid's trading platform aims to bring efficiency to credit trading through data, technology, and intuitively designed products. "User collaboration is at the core of our product and technology development process," said Mike Sobel, President of Trumid. "We're thrilled to add Barclays to our Trading Advisory Committee." Trumid's user network now includes nearly 475 institutions, whose activity drove a 325% increase in trading volumes from January 2019 to January 2020.

About Trumid
Trumid is a financial technology company bringing efficiency to credit trading through data, technology and innovative products. Trumid Market Center, the company's electronic trading platform, provides corporate bond market professionals with direct access to liquidity and market intelligence. Trumid's products leverage the network effect and data science to empower all credit market participants to make more informed decisions. Learn more at: http://www.trumid.com

Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law.

 

SOURCE Trumid

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: kurzfristiger technischer Ausblick
11:00
Dividend Futures Imply Slow Growth in 2020s
09:32
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.75% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Abbott Laboratories, Gilead Sciences Inc, Boston Scientific Corp
08:49
SMI-Rally noch nicht beendet
06:56
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Können die Käufer den Druck weiter beibehalten? / Swiss Life – Rekordfahrt hält weiter an
18.02.20
Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV
18.02.20
Vontobel: Amazon: Die Initialzündung
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Von Gold bis Rhodium: Das sehen Experten für Edelmetalle in 2020 voraus
Weniger Apple und Wells Fargo: So sah Warren Buffetts Depot im 4. Quartal 2019 aus
Dow schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert letztlich -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit Abgaben
Novartis erhält Zulassung von Europäischer Kommission für Beovu gegen AMD
Basilea mit höheren Produktumsätzen - Basilea-Aktie knickt dennoch ein
Tesla-Aktie überbewertet? Experte sieht Potenzial für Tesla, in die Bewertung hineinzuwachsen
Apple-Aktie unter Druck: Epidemie kippt Apples Umsatzprognose
HOCHDORF-Aktie büsst ein: Praktisch der ganze Verwaltungsrat nimmt den Hut
Optimistische Prognose: Übertrifft der Bitcoin 2020 sein bisheriges Rekordhoch?
Straumann-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Mehr Umsatz 2019 - Gewinn-Erwartungen der Analysten knapp verfehlt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX gewinnt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnet zur Wochenmitte Zuwächse. Der DAX weist grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;