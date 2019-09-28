Trumer Pils Wins Gold Medal at the Copa Cervezas de América

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumer Pils, the worlds most awarded pilsner, proudly announces its Gold Medal win in the German Style Pilsner category at the Copa Cervezas de América, an annual international beer competition taking place in Latin America.

Founded in 2011, Copa Cervezas de América works to promote the development of the artisanal beer industry, positioning the winning beers in the market by giving them medals that certify quality. Copa Cervezas de América awards Gold, Silver and Bronze medals to the best labels. This year, the competition received its highest number of competing breweries and over 1844 global entries from 16 countries, all judged by industry professionals.

"We are thrilled to announce that Trumer Pils has now won Gold Medals on 4 continents – North America, South America, Europe and Australia. It's an honor to be continuously recognized as a leader in the German Style Pilsner category and craft beer industry" said Lars Larson, Brewmaster at the Trumer Brewery in Berkeley, California.

Trumer Pils has been awarded numerous medals across global competitions since 2004, Most recently, the pilsner won its seventh Gold Medal at the 2019 Can Can Awards, and has previously been recognized at prestigious industry awards including the Australian International Beer Awards, European Beer Star, Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup.

Established in 2004 in Berkeley, California and the Trumer Brewery is a sister brewery to the 400 year old Trumer Brauerei in Salzburg, Austria. Marrying the heritage and tradition of European brewing with the energy and passion of American craft brewing.

Brewed slowly and often, Trumer Pils takes a no compromise approach and pays intense attention to detail in order to deliver a local, hand-crafted German-style Pilsner with extraordinary taste, to discerning drinkers in the US. Characterized by a distinct hop aroma, brisk carbonation and light body, Trumer Pils is sessionable and refreshing, pairing well with any food.

Located at 1404 4th Street in Berkeley, California, the Trumer Brewery is open Monday through Friday and offers free tours daily. Please visit http://www.trumer-international.com/ or follow along at @trumerpilsusa on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for information, availability, and product details.

The Trumer Brewery was established in 2004 in Berkeley, California and is a sister brewery to the centuries-old Trumer Brauerei in Salzburg, Austria. Brewing in Berkeley allows beer drinkers in the United States to enjoy Trumer the way it was meant to be: fresh. Trumer Pils' quality has been recognized and awarded thirteen Gold Medal wins at the most prestigious international beer competitions and has made Trumer the most awarded craft pilsner in the world.

