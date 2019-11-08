+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
08.11.2019 17:32:00

truMedic® MagicHands™ truShiatsu™ Neck and Back Massager Selected As One Of This Year's Oprah's Favorite Things

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- truMedic® announced today that the MagicHands™ truShiatsu™ Neck and Back Massager + Heat is included in this year's Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gift list featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. MagicHands™ truShiatsu™ Neck and Back Massager + Heat will be available for purchase at www.trumedic.com, and in the Oprah's Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah or on the Amazon App on iOS and Android anytime, anywhere. 

As Oprah says in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, "No, these aren't high-tech stoles; they're the Swiss Army knife of neck and back massagers. Slide your arms through the loops and experience adjustable heat and pain-relieving kneading that's guaranteed to make you think a masseuse has moved in."

The MagicHands™ truShiatsu™ Neck and Back Massager + Heat is a first of-its-kind hand-held personal massager. This advanced, high-performance product features a patent-pending mechanism and design. It delivers a powerful massage that is so lifelike, users will believe it is coming from a set of real human hands, recreating the touch of a professional masseuse. With deep-kneading massage nodes that act like a human "thumb," MagicHands™ delivers an effective truShiatsu™ massage. It penetrates sore muscles and is a perfect pre-workout warmup. The benefits of MagicHands™ can be enjoyed by everyone, whether you're at home or on the go.

"Being named as one of Oprah's Favorite Things has been truly transformative for our business, and learning we are again chosen for the second year in a row is such an honor," said Russ Izzo, CEO of truMedic®. "The elite list is truly a curated collection of the best gifts for the holiday season and we're so grateful that that MagicHands™ joins the ranks this year."

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win every item, including the MagicHands™ truShiatsu™ Neck and Back Massager + Heat, on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (www.oprahmag.com/12days), which runs from November 27 through December 8.

To see the full list of items please visit www.oprahmag.com/oprah-favorite-things-2019.

The December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, featuring the truMedic® MagicHands™ truShiatsu™ Neck and Back Massager + Heat on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 19.

About truMedic®
At truMedic®, we are dedicated to providing safe and effective products for pain management and stress relief. We provide products that deliver the holistic benefits of massage therapy, electrotherapy, and similar treatments and help our customers avoid reliance on addictive pain killers.  Our products are available for purchase in retailers, select wholesalers and directly to consumers throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit our official website: http://www.trumedic.com

Media Contact:
Krupp Kommunications
Nicole Inglin
ninglin@kruppnyc.com
212-886-6707

(PRNewsfoto/truMedic)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trumedic-magichands-trushiatsu-neck-and-back-massager-selected-as-one-of-this-years-oprahs-favorite-things-300954818.html

SOURCE truMedic

