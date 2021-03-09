Trulite Develops Cough Guards for Enhanced Covid-19 Safety

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions, one of North America's largest architectural glass and aluminum fabricators, today announced the launch of protective barriers especially designed for a variety of industries and business environments. The new product line of glass and aluminum dividers includes cough guards, sneeze guards, counter guards, booth/table guards, and offers a new way for business owners to reopen.

"Our line of Cough Guards can help protect employees and patrons from COVID-19," says Kevin Yates, CEO at Trulite.

"2020 was a historic year; a year in which the first global pandemic in more than a century made normal life anything but normal. While we expect most of those normal routines to return in the future, a few things will likely change to form a 'new normal'. We have seen protective barriers to be one of many simple solutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but I believe we'll find these barriers to be reasonable and practical good hygiene measures moving forward," says Kevin Yates, CEO at Trulite.

"Protective barriers, like our line of Cough Guard CG2000 products, can protect employees and patrons alike from the spread of harmful germs, influenzas and other airborne contaminants; and doing so while offering the aesthetic and durability benefits of glass."

Businesses Use Protective Barriers to Reopen According to CDC Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a guidance on how to use physical barriers to reduce COVID-19 exposure. Many businesses have installed protective barriers to increase capacity and improve sales, which is critical to keeping their business profitable during uncertain times. Because of this, Trulite has launched a line of cough guards to help businesses to protect their employees and patrons.

Why Choose Trulite's Glass Protective Barriers?

Glass protective barriers provide benefits that acrylic does not. Acrylic dividers tend to be too small to cover an entire counterspace and are only a temporary solution. Instead, with a glass divider, the benefits are it is:

Easier to clean and more sanitary

More aesthetically pleasing and sturdy

Less likely to crack and become damaged

Custom made to fit each facility

To view products and request information, visit www.trulite.com.

About Trulite:

One of North America's largest architectural glass and aluminum fabricators. Trulite distributes and manufactures architectural aluminum, insulated units, mirrors, tempered, laminated, and decorative glass from their twenty-seven locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

