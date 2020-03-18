Truist commits $250,000 to Atlanta Braves' Relief Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced it will be awarding a grant of $250,000 to the Atlanta Braves' Relief Fund to support the needs of hourly workers at Truist Park, CoolToday Park and each of the Minor League Baseball facilities operated by the Braves in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This grant is in response to the Braves' $1 million commitment to support its baseball family during this time and is part of the Truist Cares initiative – the financial services company's $25 million pledge in philanthropic support that is aiding in supporting basic needs, medical supplies, and financial hardship across the nation.

Together, Truist and the Atlanta Braves, through the Atlanta Braves Foundation, will support the special relief fund to help hourly gameday workers and some other affected members of the baseball community with special financial needs.

"What matters most during these unprecedented times is how we can all come together to support our partners and communities," said Dontá Wilson, chief digital and client experience officer for Truist. "Together with the Braves, we are committed to lending a hand to the gameday workers who help make our trips to the ballpark so special. Our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities, and we hope this effort inspires others to support workers who are affected by the pandemic."

This grant to the Braves' relief fund will help provide relief assistance for hourly ballpark workers at Truist Park and each of the Minor League Baseball facilities operated by the Braves, including the Gwinnett Stripers, Mississippi Braves, Rome Braves and Danville Braves. The funds will also support the CoolToday Park staff impacted by postponed games and events.

"As proud partners of the Atlanta Braves, our commitment goes far beyond putting the Truist name on a ballpark," said Northern Georgia Regional President Jenna Kelly. "It is important now more than ever to show our support through our Truist Cares initiative and we hope to encourage all of Braves Country to join us."

Fans throughout Braves Country can donate to the relief fund by visiting www.braves.com/give.

"We are incredibly thankful for our partnership with Truist as we stand together to support our gameday staff in this time of need," said Derek Schiller, president and CEO of the Atlanta Braves. "We have been moved by the outpouring of support from fans looking for ways to help out – it really shows how beloved our event staff is and the power of community within Braves Country."

Learn more about how Truist is helping at the Truist Coronavirus Information page, and for more information, visit www.Truist.com and www.braves.com/truistpark.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $473 billion as of December 31, 2019. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 17 division championships, five National League pennants, and a World Series title. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM), Rock 100.5 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-commits-250-000-to-atlanta-braves-relief-fund-301026466.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation