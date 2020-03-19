Truist Adapts Branch Banking Approach to Care for Clients and Teammates

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that, beginning Saturday, March 21, it will implement several changes to its branch banking services to continue to serve clients in this difficult time while ensuring the health and well-being of our teammates and communities. For most locations, this includes continued access through drive-thru lanes and in-branch consultations by appointment only.

The combination of the heritage BB&T now Truist and SunTrust now Truist branch networks provides clients with access to more than 2,800 branches and more than 5,000 ATMs. As part of one of the most-accessible branch networks within Truist markets, about 85% of those branches offer a convenient drive-thru lane option for clients.

Some branches without drive-thru lanes that serve a critical community need will remain open, but with regular enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols. Branches that offer in-branch consultations will incorporate controlled access protocols for lobbies to continue to serve clients in a safe and secure manner. As part of this initiative, some branches will temporarily close and those teammates will be redeployed to nearby open branches. More specific details on these locations will be provided soon on the Truist Coronavirus Information website.

"More and more, our clients are choosing to conduct their banking business through our drive-thrus, ATMs, contact centers and digital banking options during this challenging and uncertain situation, so this decision was a natural next step," said Brant Standridge, Head of Truist Retail Community Banking. "From the early stages of the crisis, we have been deliberate and thoughtful as we weighed all options to balance the critical role we play for clients while also helping ensure the safety of our teammates and communities."

Truist has already implemented several preventative measures in all branches and office locations including an increased focus on disinfecting common surfaces such ATMs, teller line areas, door handles and other high-touch areas.

Truist clients may continue to use convenient banking options including telephone banking; mobile and online services; and ATMs. These convenient options allow clients to stay connected to their account, check balances, view and search transactions, pay bills, transfer funds and deposit checks virtually whenever they choose.

Truist Cares

On Tuesday, Truist announced a comprehensive COVID-19 relief program, Truist Cares, for its communities, teammates and clients. In addition to a $25 million philanthropic pledge to support basic needs, medical supplies and financial hardship relief, the bank announced several client relief measures, including:

Providing payment relief assistance for clients on consumer loans, personal credit cards, business credit cards and business loans.

Temporarily waiving ATM surcharge fees to help consumers and businesses access cash with greater confidence.

Providing 5% cashback when BB&T and SunTrust consumer credit card holders use their credit card for qualifying purchases at grocery stores and pharmacies through April 15, 2020 .

For the latest on how Truist is supporting its clients, communities and teammates, please visit https://www.truist.com/coronavirus-information.

