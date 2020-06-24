ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRUiC has launched a Business Ideas Generator for startups to help people find sustainable ideas that will keep them motivated even when the going gets tough. Unemployment in the U.S. has already started to skyrocket, and no one knows what the aftermath of the pandemic will be. TRUiC has been helping people with all the challenges they face as they start a new business for over a decade now, offering them a wealth of free resources.

As the face of the economy continues to change globally, many businesses are moving online. People are not only interested in starting retail businesses, but seek to take advantage of the freedom the internet affords them to work at their own pace and from anywhere. This has seen a huge growth in the gig economy where special talents are offered online for services that include marketing, consulting, design, and writing.

In addition to helping over 10,000 business startups every month, the team at TRUiC also offer invaluable resources to entrepreneurs from other countries. All the guides and tools are free and easy enough to understand and implement.

In a recent statement TRUiC announced that even though 2019 was a great year for startups, it is expected that 2020 will be a record year. Their predictions also indicate that by 2023, online retail will surpass $950 billion, which is an over $400 billion increase from the figures of 2019.

No one knows how the figures for e-commerce in 2020 will unfold, but all indications are that all previous projections will be surpassed because of the impact of COVID-19 on consumer spending online.

According to TRUiC, finding a business idea is easier and less tricky when these are categorized and they have broken top online business ideas into 19 categories. These are presented according to startup costs, skill levels, potential, preferred type of income and location, making it easier for those wanting to start a business to find something suitable.

Whether choosing to start a full-time business or a part-time gig to supplement an income, there are numerous business ideas to choose from. Moreover, after finding the idea, the next challenge includes planning, forming, and growing the business. This is where the business resources offered by TRUiC are invaluable.

Each of the business ideas includes information about who the business is right for, the growth potential, the steps required to start them up, the resources required including funding, guides, support, and useful links.

In America, each state has different requirements for starting a business and on TRUiC each applicant can see what these are for the state they are registering in. However, no matter what the requirements for each state, 10 basic steps must be adhered to by anyone starting a business.

Nagabhushanam "Bobby" Peddi, TRUiC CEO recently stated: "Every step of the entire process is geared at helping budding entrepreneurs save time and money. This is offered through free tools and reasonably priced service providers. Maintaining a business can be just as difficult as starting it and we provide a list of private and public resources dedicated to assisting small businesses even after their creation."

About TRUiC: Founded by a team of entrepreneurs, TRUiC aims to make entrepreneurship more accessible to all Americans determined to start a business. Since 2008, the team with experience from different backgrounds have tapped into their unique perspectives to create a plethora of understandable guides. These cover everything from finding ideas, planning, creating, and accessing free legal forms. Free guides are accessible to everyone for all essential business services including insurance, taxes, and accounting. Besides finding all these services for free, businesses can also access professional services that have been carefully vetted.

TRUiC also has information on starting nonprofits and charitable institutions here: https://howtostartanllc.com/form-a-nonprofit

