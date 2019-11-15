|
15.11.2019 19:30:00
TruHorizon Announces Expansion of Its Technical Service Offerings
DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TruHorizon Environmental Solutions ("TruHorizon" or the "Company") today announced that Bryce Docker has joined its technical services sales team.
"For over a decade, our goal at TruHorizon has been to protect the health, welfare, and surroundings of the communities we serve. We've accomplished this by partnering with great companies in the energy industry to reduce their impact on these communities. The hiring of Bryce Docker represents an exciting time for TruHorizon, as we expand our technical expertise and service offerings to the construction and industrial markets. Bryce's education and experience will allow us to support clients across all industries with their environmental and regulatory compliance needs," said Michael W. Harlan, TruHorizon's Chief Executive Officer.
Bryce Docker has 20 years of experience in environmental engineering and consulting with an emphasis on acoustics and vibration. Bryce's previous experience comes from such notable companies as Bell Helicopter and Brüel & Kjær, where he has worked with other engineers to develop innovative noise reduction technologies. Bryce is a graduate of Penn State with a Bachelor of Science in Physics and a Master of Engineering in Acoustics. He is a member of the Institute of Noise Control Engineering and the Acoustical Society of America.
About TruHorizon
TruHorizon is a full-service environmental solutions company, headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with operations strategically located in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Texas. TruHorizon supports the North American energy, construction and industrial markets with turnkey solutions for noise and vibration control, air quality monitoring, stormwater management and inspections, and compliance management.
Media Contact:
Brandon Gray
Phone: (817) 599-5332
Email: bgray@truhorizon.com
Related Files
Bryce Docker Press Release _TruHorizon.pdf
Related Links
RESOURCES
TRUHORIZON SOLUTIONS
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truhorizon-announces-expansion-of-its-technical-service-offerings-300959225.html
SOURCE TruHorizon Environmental Solutions
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt wies am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es etwas ruhiger zu. Neue Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt sorgt für eine erneute Rekordjagd an der Wall Street. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich überwiegend freundlich.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}