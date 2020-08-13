+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
13.08.2020 00:21:00

TruePoint Communications Named to Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed TruePoint Communications on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. 

This marks TruePoint's third consecutive year receiving this prestigious ranking. According to Inc. Magazine, only 1 in 8 companies on the Inc. 5000 have made the list three times.

"Over the past few years, we have consistently expanded our digital and social media capabilities to stay ahead of business needs," said Jessica Nuñez, TruePoint Communications' president and founder. "We owe every bit of our success to our dynamic and committed team of TruePointers. Their commitment to going the distance in the name of propelling brands – and each other – forward is what differentiates TruePoint."

In addition to their Inc. 5000 ranking, in the last 12 months TruePoint was ranked on O'Dwyers List of Top PR Firms, and honored with three PR Daily Digital Marketing and Social Media Awards, two PR News Social Shake Up Social Media Awards and a PRSA Dallas Pegasus Award for Marketing & Communications.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.  

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Inc. 5000 Methodology
The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About TruePoint Communications
Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, TruePoint Communications is a rapidly growing integrated communications agency that leverages marketing strategy, digital media and public relations to propel brands forward. Our strategic initiatives result in higher sales, increased web traffic, greater awareness and positive public perception for clients.

TruePoint delivers more than communications services. We bolster our clients' teams with sound business strategy, scrappy execution and tireless efforts to generate meaningful results. We anticipate client needs and deliver above and beyond. For more information, visit www.truepointagency.com and follow @truepointagency on social.

CONTACT: 
Marianne Ortiz
(972)-388-5524
marianne@truepointagency.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truepoint-communications-named-to-inc-5000-for-third-consecutive-year-301111318.html

SOURCE TruePoint Communications

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 506.80
2.53 %
Givaudan 3’802.00
2.18 %
Lonza Grp 558.20
2.08 %
CS Group 10.67
1.76 %
The Swatch Grp 202.80
1.73 %
ABB 24.20
0.71 %
UBS Group 11.46
0.70 %
SGS 2’405.00
0.54 %
LafargeHolcim 44.59
0.47 %
Alcon 57.26
0.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
12.08.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12.08.20
Vontobel: Defensive Konsumgüteraktien - Verteidigungsarbeit steht im Mittelpunkt
12.08.20
SMI - droht neues Ungemach?
11.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Givaudan SA, Idorsia Ltd, Valora Holding AG
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie endet im Plus: USA sichern sich 100 Millionen Dosen von Moderna-Impfstoff
Shortseller Jim Chanos warnt vor Markteinbruch: "Es kommen Probleme auf uns zu"
Relief-Aktie mit deutlichem Kursplus: Relief Therapeutics-VRP sieht bei Corona-Mittel Millionen-Potenzial
Tesla kündigt Aktiensplit an - Teslas Aktienkurs hebt ab
Wieso der Euro zum Franken und Dollar zulegt
Molecular Partners-Aktie auf Höhenflug: BAG sichert sich Kaufoption für potenzielles COVID-Mittel von Molecular Partners
Sunrise-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: UPC-Besitzerin Liberty Global will Sunrise kaufen
Darum zieht der Dollar zum Euro und Franken an - Neue Rekordtiefs bei türkischer Lira
Corona-Krise könnte Aktienmarkt noch mehrere Jahrzehnte schwächen
Bullenmarkt möglich? So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Markt nun entwickeln

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schweizer Börse freundlich - SMI geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX knackt 13.000er-Marke -- Wall Street und US-Techbörse legen zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend fester
Die heimischen Märkte tendierten am Mittwoch mit Zuschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel höher. Die US-Börsen notierten im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen wurden überwiegend Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB