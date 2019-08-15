TrueChoicePack named #57 on Inc. 5000's list of the fastest growing private companies in America!

CINCINNATI, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrueChoicePack was recognized as being #57 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America on Wednesday. They are also ranked as the #2 fastest-growing private company in Ohio out of 160 companies that made the list. From 2015-2018, they experienced 4908.4% revenue growth. This is their first appearance on the list. Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to revenue growth between 2015 and 2018. Inc. began releasing its list in 1982. Since then, the list grew to be a prestigious indication of success in business. This achievement puts TrueChoicePack in rarefied company. The elite group TrueChoicePack now joined includes companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, LinkedIn and Patagonia.

"We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list. We continue to make marked progress in our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. TCP's focus is to help our customers to achieve their 'Zero Waste Goals', utilizing the industry-leading BioGreenChoice® brand, a 100% biodegradable and compostable product line. Across industries and the world, we continue to see a positive trend of even higher expectations for responsible corporate actions towards sustainability goals, and consumers are demanding packaging that is environmentally friendly and health safe. Therefore, providing top-notch compostable disposable and packaging solutions that are safer for the environment and human health to its customers is TrueChoicePack's top priority" said CEO & Co-Founder Heena Rathore.

"Our company's rapid growth is a result of TrueChoicePack's unique value proposition. Specifically, we have developed a "FOUR R " (reduce, reuse, recycle & renewal) concept after uniquely adding "RENEWABLE". Product offerings include renewable materials like bagasse, corn starch, and wheat straw to transform the packaging and disposables industry. This concept helps customers to use sustainable packaging and products in an affordable way" Rakesh Rathore, Ph.D., COO & Co-Founder of TrueChoicePack, said.

TrueChoicePack's entire team is a group of zealous members striving to positively impact the environment by changing everyday behavior about compostable products, and the perception that they are more expensive. Our founders, Heena and Rakesh Rathore, spent most of their career focused on sustainability and TrueChoicePack was born through a dream to create an everyday product that could impact millions of people.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

TrueChoicePack (TCP) is a total solutions provider for private label brands & customized disposable products. They are a proven expert in the design, manufacturing & distribution of products to the retail and food & beverage industries as well as to consumers. Their goal is to provide customers with disposables that maximize quality, efficiency, sustainability and profitability. To meet these goals, they offer products that are made from renewable and compostable materials as well as traditional plastic and paper materials.

Along with being #57 on the Inc. 5000 list, TCP was named #1 by the Business Courier's Fast 55- the list of the 55 fastest growing companies in Cincinnati. They also received awards from Kroger; Supplier of the Year in 2018 and a notable mention in their 2017 Sustainability Report.

