Top News
Intel-Aktie tiefrot: Umsatz sinkt, Gewinn steigt - Engpässe bremsen Wachstum
Victoria's Secret-Aktie gibt ab: US-Dessous-Label plant Filiale in Deutschland
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Heritage Financial-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich Heritage Financial-Anleger freuen
NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Intuit-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich Intuit-Aktionäre freuen
23.01.2026 16:52:58

Truecaller Shares Preliminary Q4 2025 Results Amid Advertising Slowdowns

(RTTNews) - Truecaller AB (TRUBF), a communications platform, on Friday has released its preliminary and unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total net sales for the quarter are expected to decline 1 percent year-over-year in constant currencies, reaching SEK 451 million, compared to SEK 523 million in the prior-year period.

Advertising revenues fell 22% in constant currencies to SEK 255.2 million, reflecting ongoing challenges with the company's largest demand partner. In contrast, recurring revenues rose 51% to SEK 193.7 million, driven by a 53% increase in Premium revenues to SEK 106.0 million and a 48% growth in Truecaller for Business revenues to SEK 87.7 million.

EBITDA is expected to decline 34% in constant currencies to SEK 103 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22.8% compared to 38.5% a year ago. Net profit fell to SEK 60.4 million from SEK 150.4 million.

The company reported a 14% year-over-year increase in average non-iOS monthly active users, reaching 454.2 million. Adjusting for one-off items, EBITDA would have been SEK 126 million with a margin of around 30%.

TRUBF is currently trading at $1.95 on the OTC Markets.

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.

Themen dieser Ausgabe:

Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:35 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
10:24 SMI-Anleger bleiben skeptisch
09:28 Marktüberblick: BASF, Intel und Wacker Neuson im Fokus
07:35 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 5‘000-Dollar-Marke im Blick
22.01.26 Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
22.01.26 Julius Bär: 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Societe Generale SA
21.01.26 Die globalen geopolitischen Risiken nehmen zu
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

