02.09.2020 21:42:00

TrueBridge Capital Partners Releases State of VC Report

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture capital investment firm TrueBridge Capital Partners announced it has released its annual State of VC Report.

The State of VC Report analyzes the most significant trends in the venture industry, highlighting the key takeaways and statistics our readers should remember most about last year's fundraising and investing activities, valuations, and exits. This year's Report highlights several sectors to watch, including Enterprise Software, Fintech, Healthcare and Femtech. The firm has published the report annually since 2009.

The report is available online.

About TrueBridge Capital Partners
TrueBridge Capital Partners is a venture capital investment firm managing more than $3.3 billion in assets. TrueBridge invests in venture and seed/micro-VC funds focused primarily on early-stage IT, as well as directly in select venture and growth stage technology companies. TrueBridge is the data partner behind Forbes' Midas List and Next Billion Dollar Startups, and is a regular venture-focused contributor on Forbes' platform. The firm was founded in 2007, and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.truebridgecapital.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truebridge-capital-partners-releases-state-of-vc-report-301123330.html

SOURCE TrueBridge Capital Partners

