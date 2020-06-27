27.06.2020 01:00:00

True Zero-Money Down Leasing Offers at San Juan Capistrano Mazda Dealer

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capistrano Mazda—an Orange County-based Mazda dealership—is running leasing specials on 2020 Mazda models where truly $0 is due at signing, excluding tax. There is no down payment, no first month's payment, no security deposit and no surprise license or document fees. Similarly, new Mazda models may be financed for as little as 0%-APR for 60 months for eligible parties, with an additional 90-day payment deferral for well-qualified buyers. All leasing and financing specials are available on-site and digitally through Express Checkout.

Leasing specials are available on all 2020 Mazda models. The award-winning 2020 Mazda CX-5 is available for as low as $299/month for 36 months. The all-new 2020 Mazda CX-30 can be leased for as low as $279/month for 36 months. The midsize 2020 Mazda CX-9 is leasing for $339/month for 36 months. The 2020 World Car Design of the Year, the 2020 Mazda3, is available for $259/month for 36 months. As mentioned before, all 2020 Mazda models can be financed at 0%-APR for 60 months for qualified buyers.

Capistrano Mazda also has an Express Store, that allows potential buyers to complete the entire car-buying process online. The Express Store features instant, upfront pricing on all Capistrano Mazda vehicles. For potential buyers within 25 miles of Capistrano Mazda, home delivery is free.

Those who want to learn more are encouraged to visit https://www.capomazda.com/. The dealership can be reached via calling 833-315-8877. Capistrano Mazda is located at 32852 Valle Road, San Juan Capistrano.

 

SOURCE Capistrano Mazda

