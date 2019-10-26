True story follows 50-year-old's journey before, during and after major hip surgeries and recoveries

GOODYEAR, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Based on her journey before and after hip replacement surgeries, "Watch Your Shadow" (published by Lulu) by J. M. Cunningham shares how she returned to her active life.

Reading more like a story than a self-help book, Cunningham's publication will inform readers all they need to know about those undergoing a hip replacement surgery. She wanted to give readers insight to some of the mystery or unknown conditions (physical, mental and emotional) that accompany this surgery. The books focus is to help the patient and the person caring for the patient prepare for, understand, and think about their plan for adapting to life after the surgery.

An excerpt from the book reads:

She told me now lift my leg up away from the right one (sideways scissors). Boy did I get put in my place (and I desired it). My mind and my will said, "Lift my leg up," but nothing happened. Not a muscle! I got a little chuckle and smirk and a comment like "Guess you have more you can work on." How enlightening!

"You truly never really know the impact your journey or book might have on someone until you actually share it," Cunningham said. "Watch Your Shadow" is available for purchase at: https://www.amazon.com/Watch-Your-Shadow-Replacement-Operations-ebook/dp/B07WJ1C241

"Watch Your Shadow"

By J. M. Cunningham

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 94 pages | ISBN 9781684703807

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 94 pages | ISBN 9781684703814

E-Book | 94 pages | ISBN 9781684703791

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

J. M. Cunningham grew up in the Midwest and later moved to Phoenix to escape the humidity and seasonal changes. Years after having both her hips replaced, she is still skiing, golfing, playing racquet sports, exercising, and riding her motorcycle. "Watch Your Shadow" is her first book.

